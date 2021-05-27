The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday called on property insurance companies to safeguard the rights of policyholders at a time when Taiwan faces a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Since late last year, several insurers have launched COVID-19 policies, which would require them to compensate policyholders who are infected with the virus and given medical treatment.
At least seven policies would also cover treatment for COVID-19 in a negative pressure isolation room, FSC data showed.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Although the number of domestic cases is rising — with demand for hospital beds and isolation rooms increasing — some infected policyholders have not been hospitalized, but placed in centralized quarantine facilities or hotels because they are asymptomatic or only show mild symptoms.
This prompted the Consumers’ Foundation earlier on Tuesday to raise the concern of whether insurers would compensate policyholders in such circumstances.
The foundation also raised the concern of whether insurers would compensate policyholders if a negative pressure isolation room was not available, saying that Taiwan only has about 1,000 such rooms.
Separately on Tuesday, Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa (施瓊華) said that the commission requested that insurers be lenient when reviewing policyholders’ claims given the tight supply of medical facilities.
As of Monday, insurance companies had paid out NT$64.75 million (US$2.33 million) to 880 policyholders.
Of that amount, NT$60.35 million, or 93 percent, was paid by Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co (台灣產物保險), which earlier this year introduced a product offering up to NT$100,000 for a stay in quarantine, FSC data showed.
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which commands more than half of the global foundry market, yesterday said it is taking “unprecedented actions” to boost supply of microcontroller units (MCU) by 60 percent this year to mitigate a severe automotive chip crunch. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s remarks came after the US Department of Commerce wrapped up a second round of meetings with global semiconductor makers and buyers on Thursday in the latest efforts to solve an auto chip supply bottleneck. “To support the global automotive industry, TSMC has taken unprecedented actions, including reallocating capacity from customers from other industries that are under pressure
The lush volcanic hills surrounding Volvic in central France have long been a source of mineral water prized worldwide, but locals and geologists warn that too much is now being pumped out, putting the entire region at risk. “We used to have water up to our knees and the stream could turn two mills,” said Pierre Grodecoeur, 69, pointing out the flow outside the house where he was born in Les Moulins Blancs. The mills are long gone, Grodecoeur said, and these days the stream bed is often dry. His village in the Auvergne region is just down the road from the hulking