Although the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) last year fell, the overall value surged 47 percent from a year earlier, propelled by US-China trade tensions, technological innovations and a realignment of the electronics supply chain, an annual report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan said yesterday.
“The M&A market took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but may regain dynamism this year, helped by sustained monetary easing by global central banks and expectations of an economic recovery from the pandemic,” Lu Ming-kuang (盧明光), chairman of the Taiwan Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Council (台灣併購與私募協會), said in the report.
Taiwanese firms, especially in the tech sector, have invested in business models with growth potential and sought to increase their market share by acquiring peers at home and abroad, the report said.
This drive to prosper explains why silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) bought Germany’s Siltronic AG, Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) acquired Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) and iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) fully absorbed metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝控股), it said.
Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成科技), the nation’s leading supplier of light metal casings and enclosures for mobile devices, sold two smartphone metal chassis plants to China’s Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), as it quit a sector with cutthroat competition with thin returns and searched for a new business model, the report added.
The pandemic presents challenges and opportunities to companies in information and technology supply chains and Taiwanese firms need to plan ahead five to 10 years to stay ahead of global rivals, Ennostar Inc (富采投控) chairman Lee Biing-jye (李秉傑) said in the report.
Future competition would take place between supply chains and alliances, and local firms need to understand the trend so that they can secure advantageous positions and stay competitive, Lee said.
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which commands more than half of the global foundry market, yesterday said it is taking “unprecedented actions” to boost supply of microcontroller units (MCU) by 60 percent this year to mitigate a severe automotive chip crunch. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s remarks came after the US Department of Commerce wrapped up a second round of meetings with global semiconductor makers and buyers on Thursday in the latest efforts to solve an auto chip supply bottleneck. “To support the global automotive industry, TSMC has taken unprecedented actions, including reallocating capacity from customers from other industries that are under pressure
The lush volcanic hills surrounding Volvic in central France have long been a source of mineral water prized worldwide, but locals and geologists warn that too much is now being pumped out, putting the entire region at risk. “We used to have water up to our knees and the stream could turn two mills,” said Pierre Grodecoeur, 69, pointing out the flow outside the house where he was born in Les Moulins Blancs. The mills are long gone, Grodecoeur said, and these days the stream bed is often dry. His village in the Auvergne region is just down the road from the hulking