Momo.com halts delivery service to virus-hit areas

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it is suspending home delivery services to hospitals and areas affected by a COVID-19 outbreak as it adjusts its delivery services.

The affected areas as described by the company include Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) and parts of New Taipei City’s Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts.

The e-commerce company announced the adjustments on its online shopping Web site amid an escalation of local COVID-19 infections.

A model holds a smartphone showing Momo.com Inc’s mobile shopping app in Taipei on Jan. 28. Photo courtesy of Momo.com Inc

Momo.com is the first local online services retailer to call a halt to delivery services to pandemic-affected districts.

Customers who live in the affected districts are advised to contact couriers to arrange an alternative delivery address, the online notice said.

Deliveries should be made at a later date, it said.

Momo.com would also halt delivery services to convenience stores and Taiwan Mobile Co’s (臺灣大哥大) Myfone outlets in certain districts due to the outbreak, it added.

Taiwan Mobile is the parent company of Momo.com.

The company would also halt doorway deliveries.

The couriers would only deliver goods to the first floor of customers’ buildings, the notice said.

Momo.com operates three platforms — online shopping, TV home shopping and catalog shopping.

The company’s board of directors last week approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$11 per common share, as well as NT$2 in stock dividends.

That represents a payout ratio of about 79.3 percent, based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$13.87 last year.

In total, Momo.com is to distribute NT$4.2 billion (US$150.3 million) in cash dividends this year, it said.