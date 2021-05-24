Local printed circuit board (PCB) makers are planning alternative water sources — such as using recycled water, preparing water storage facilities or hiring water trucks to transport water from remote areas — in anticipation of more stringent water rationing as the nation’s most severe water shortage in 56 years worsens.
PCB production in Taiwan is somewhat clustered in the Taoyuan region, where the water shortage alert was on Friday raised from “yellow” to “orange,” resulting in reduced water supplies for households and industrial users.
“PCB suppliers’ backup water storage can provide three days of water supply. In other words, four straight days of water outages would cause production disruptions,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday.
Photo: Tsai Ching-hua, Taipei Times
The analysts said the water shortage is affecting PCB makers’ production in the second quarter, while the outlook for the third quarter remains uncertain.
The manufacturers include Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp (南亞電路板), Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp (景碩科技), Chin-Poon Industrial Co (敬鵬工業), Allied Circuit Co (博智電子), Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡科技) and Taiflex Scientific Co (台虹科技).
On Friday night, there were heavy rains, but the catchment area at the Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan received only 6.4mm of rain and the reservoir — which supplies water to Taoyuan and the western part of New Taipei City — was at a mere 9.81 percent of capacity as of noon on Saturday, Water Resources Agency data showed.
The agency said that the water shortage alert in Taoyuan would remain “orange,” but Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) has said that the alert would change from “orange” to “red” at the end of this month or early next month if there is not a large amount of rain.
Even though New Taipei City’s Feitsui Reservoir (翡翠水庫) could still support water demand in Taoyuan and Hsinchu until July, Yuanta said that it would reassess its intake and decide whether to continue supplying water if there is a less than ideal amount of rain during the plum rain season.
“Industrial water supply costs NT$12 per tonne, while water delivered by water tank costs NT$400 per tonne. Based on our estimates, water accounts for 0.2 percent of PCB suppliers’ production costs,” Yuanta analysts said. “If water shortages become more serious, Taiwan-based PCB plants will need to deliver water using water tanks, increasing production costs.”
PCB makers would also need to watch for changes in foreign-exchange rates and raw material prices regarding their earnings outlook, the analysts said.
The appreciation of Asian currencies and raw material price hikes stemming from the US Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing have put pressure on the PCB sector’s earnings since the second half of last year, and major manufacturers have raised average selling prices from last month to reflect part of the cost increases, the analysts said.
“Persistent raw material price hikes are likely to continue to suppress PCB makers’ earnings in the second quarter of this year,” they said.
However, given higher consumer prices and improving employment in the US, the Fed might begin to consider gradually restricting capital injections and assess potential interest hikes in the second half of this year, they said.
“PCB players’ cost pressure will likely ease if Asian currencies depreciate against the US dollar and raw material prices also fall amid rising interest rates,” they added.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document