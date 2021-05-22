Users of different electronic payment services, such as those by Jkopay Co (街口支付) and Line Pay Money, would from next quarter be able to transfer money across systems via a new platform, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
The commission announced that amendments to the Act Governing Electronic Payment Institutions (電子支付機構管理條例) are to take effect from July 1, allowing money transfers across different e-payment providers.
The commission has assigned the Financial Information Service Co (財金公司) to set up a virtual platform to enable the transfer, with state-run Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) assigned to address the flow of funds between different e-payment companies, it said.
All users of the nation’s 28 e-payment companies and holders of stored-value cards issued by the local five electronic ticket companies, such as EasyCard Corp (悠遊卡) and iPass Corp (一卡通), would be able to transfer money to each other via the platform, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a news conference.
As of the end of March, the 28 e-payment companies had 12.82 million users, with payments and transfers at the 28 firms totaling NT$29 billion (US$1.04 billion) in the first quarter, while 13.48 million stored-valued cards had been activated, with spending totaling NT$19.5 million last quarter, the commission’s data showed.
The amendments would also enable users to buy foreign currencies from e-payment companies, and users can store the foreign currencies in their virtual accounts to pay for e-commerce transactions overseas, Tong said.
Users’ accounts would be divided into three groups based on how strict their e-payment providers conduct customer identification, Tong said.
Those in the first group, which applies the strictest standards, such as in-person identification, would be able to store up to NT$100,000 in their accounts, while the cap for the second group would be NT$50,000 and NT$10,000 for the third group, Tong said.
The commission also announced that it would allow more companies to offer remittance services for migrant workers after EMQ Taiwan (易安聯) and Welldone Co (統振) started providing the service in the commission’s fintech regulatory sandbox, he said.
Companies can apply to the commission to offer the service and, if approved, would receive a three-year operating license.
They would need a minimum paid-in capital of NT$100 million, which is lower than the capital requirement of NT$500 million for regular e-payment companies, Tong said.
The limit on remittance would be set at NT$30,000 per transfer, NT$50,000 per month and NT$400,000 per year.
The commission would ask the companies to place the money collected from migrant workers in escrow or hold the money in trust to safeguard workers’ interests, Tong said.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be