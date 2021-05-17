All gyms of the Fitness Factory (健身工廠) chain are to remain closed until Friday next week in accordance with disease prevention measures, Power Wind Health Industry Inc (柏文健康事業), the chain’s operator, said yesterday, citing a COVID-19 level 3 alert in Taipei and New Taipei City.
All other gyms it operates, including Body Workshop (纖養工房), S Klub (兒童體適能俱樂部), Crazy Jump (肖跳), Let’s Roll (滾吧) and Kill Zone (鐳射戰場) gyms, would also remain closed, it said
“The 14-day suspension of all gyms operated by Power Wind will affect revenue for this month,” it said in a regulatory filing, adding that the firm is in “a strong financial condition.”
Photo courtesy of Power Wind Health Industry Inc via CNA
As of March 31, the company’s cash and cash equivalents reserves had reached NT$1.28 billion (US$45.7 million), Power Wind said, adding that it added NT$347.71 million to the reserves in the first quarter.
Contract liabilities, such as pre-paid income of monthly fees and pre-paid income of personal training classes, have for a long time been well-controlled, it said.
“The temporary suspension has no significant influence on the company’s financial condition,” Power Wind said.
Revenue expanded 23.82 percent year-on-year to NT$323.84 million last month thanks to higher recreational sports service sales and athletic health service sales, it said.
Cumulative revenue in the first four months of this year grew 8.82 percent year-on-year to NT$1.24 billion, the filing showed.
However, net profit for the first quarter fell 19.85 percent to NT$90.69 million, from NT$113.15 million a year earlier, while earnings per share dropped to NT$1.28, from NT$1.6 last year, it showed.
Separately on Friday, fitness equipment maker Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) reported net profit of NT$268.19 million for the first quarter, compared with NT$3.29 million a year earlier, thanks to surging sales, better expense control and rising capacity utilization of its production bases in Taiwan and China.
Earnings per share were NT$2.1, up from losses per share of NT$0.01 during the same period last year, Dyaco said in a statement.
Gross margin reached 36.05 percent in the first quarter, while operating margin climbed to 8.76 percent, compared with 28.04 percent and minus-0.25 percent a year earlier, the firm said.
Cumulative sales in the first four months of this year climbed 103.35 percent year-on-year to NT$4.83 billion, thanks to a steady increase in sales of equipment of its Sole Fitness, Xterra Fitness and Spirit Fitness brands, as well as strong orders from the US, it said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
COMPETITIVE: The chip designer is offering an annual compensation of NT$1.5 million to NT$2 million, in addition to cash and stock bonuses to attract workers MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest designer of 5G handset chips, is stepping up its recruitment drive this year, with plans to hire more than 2,000 engineers specializing in core technologies, including 5G, wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI). That would be double from the more than 1,000 people it hired on average in the past few years, as the Hsinchu-based company looks to boost growth this year and beyond. It also comes as the company plans to launch a new 5G chip, Dimensity 2000 series, which supports mmWave technology and sub-6-gigahertz technology, at the end of this year. That would be