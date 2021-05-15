FIH net income for last quarter surges by 87.27 percent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) yesterday posted NT$295 million (US$10.53 million) in net income for last quarter, up 87.27 percent from a year earlier as properties across Taiwan largely rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures are the best showing in five quarters and translated into earnings per share of NT$2.11, FIH said after a board meeting.

The virus outbreak was well under control last quarter, allowing business to pick up at the Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), Silks Place Tainan (台南晶英酒店), Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) in Hualien County and Wellspring by Silks (晶泉丰旅) in Yilan County’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪), it said.

The Regent Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Formosa International Hotels Corp

FIH-owned Domino’s Pizza’s revenue and profit also gained, it said.

Consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.55 billion, rising 13.62 percent year-on-year due partly to a low base last year, when the pandemic wreaked havoc on hotels, restaurants and tourism-related sectors, it said.

The group’s Just Sleep brand next month is to launch a soft opening of a new outlet at Ten Drum Culture Village (十鼓仁糖文創園區) in Tainan, increasing the groups total properties in Taiwan to 15.

The company this year is to boost its presence in Vietnam, Indonesia and China to take advantage of an expected boom in international travel from the second half.

Separately, luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) reported a net loss of NT$75.58 million for the first quarter, narrowing from a loss of NT$194.27 million a year earlier. Losses per share were NT$0.68.

A boom in domestic tourism accounted for the improvement, My Humble House said, adding that restaurant revenue jumped 23.69 percent year-on-year.

The group, whose facilities including Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店), Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) and Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店), is seeking to woo customers during the summer vacation through discount offers for its hotels and restaurants.