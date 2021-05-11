Tight PS5 supply to last into next year

NOT CALMING DOWN: Demand for the PlayStation 5 would be resilient regardless of the pandemic situation, given its popularity and market share, Sony’s CFO said

Bloomberg





Sony Group Corp has told a group of analysts that the PlayStation 5 would remain in short supply through next year, suggesting the company would be constrained in its ability to boost sales targets for its latest games console.

While reporting financial results late last month, the Japanese conglomerate said it had sold 7.8 million units of the console through March 31, and it is aiming to sell at least 14.8 million units in the current fiscal year.

That would keep it on pace to match the trajectory of the popular PlayStation 4, which has sold in excess of 115.9 million units to date.

An employee prepares a Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console for a customer at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Japan, on Nov. 12 last year. Photo: AFP

In a briefing after those results, Sony told analysts that it is challenging to keep up with strong demand.

The PS5 has been difficult to find in stock since its release in November last year, in part because of shortages in components, such as semiconductors, and the company has not given an official estimate for when it expects supply to normalize.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing, according to several people who attended and asked not to be named, as it was not public.

Sony said it would buy back up to ￥200 billion (US$1.84 billion) of its own shares after reporting profit for the March quarter that fell short of analyst estimates.

It forecast that operating profit would slide about 4 percent in the current fiscal year, but analysts have been weighing whether the company could exceed the conservative outlook with the help of strong demand for the new console and games.

Shares have dropped about 8 percent since the earnings report on April 28, after rising 75 percent over the previous year.

Totoki told analysts that Sony needs to ramp up production as soon as possible and make sure there are consoles on store shelves.

Demand would remain high regardless of the COVID-19 situation, the Totoki told an analyst wary about Sony’s ability to fully capitalize on the stay-at-home entertainment surge triggered by lockdowns and emergency orders.

“We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand dropping easily,” he said.

Still, the company’s latest earnings report suggests that stay-at-home demand is leveling off.

Sony said monthly active users on PlayStation Network fell to 109 million at the end of the January-to-March period from 114 million a quarter earlier, and sales of full games also declined in the period from a year earlier.

Rival Nintendo Co last week said that component shortages could affect production.

It is officially targeting sales of 25.5 million consoles in the year ending March next year, down slightly from the previous year.

However, internally, Nintendo’s management is said to be shooting for production of 28 million to 29 million consoles, Bloomberg News has reported.