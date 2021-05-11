Sony Group Corp has told a group of analysts that the PlayStation 5 would remain in short supply through next year, suggesting the company would be constrained in its ability to boost sales targets for its latest games console.
While reporting financial results late last month, the Japanese conglomerate said it had sold 7.8 million units of the console through March 31, and it is aiming to sell at least 14.8 million units in the current fiscal year.
That would keep it on pace to match the trajectory of the popular PlayStation 4, which has sold in excess of 115.9 million units to date.
Photo: AFP
In a briefing after those results, Sony told analysts that it is challenging to keep up with strong demand.
The PS5 has been difficult to find in stock since its release in November last year, in part because of shortages in components, such as semiconductors, and the company has not given an official estimate for when it expects supply to normalize.
“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing, according to several people who attended and asked not to be named, as it was not public.
Sony said it would buy back up to ￥200 billion (US$1.84 billion) of its own shares after reporting profit for the March quarter that fell short of analyst estimates.
It forecast that operating profit would slide about 4 percent in the current fiscal year, but analysts have been weighing whether the company could exceed the conservative outlook with the help of strong demand for the new console and games.
Shares have dropped about 8 percent since the earnings report on April 28, after rising 75 percent over the previous year.
Totoki told analysts that Sony needs to ramp up production as soon as possible and make sure there are consoles on store shelves.
Demand would remain high regardless of the COVID-19 situation, the Totoki told an analyst wary about Sony’s ability to fully capitalize on the stay-at-home entertainment surge triggered by lockdowns and emergency orders.
“We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand dropping easily,” he said.
Still, the company’s latest earnings report suggests that stay-at-home demand is leveling off.
Sony said monthly active users on PlayStation Network fell to 109 million at the end of the January-to-March period from 114 million a quarter earlier, and sales of full games also declined in the period from a year earlier.
Rival Nintendo Co last week said that component shortages could affect production.
It is officially targeting sales of 25.5 million consoles in the year ending March next year, down slightly from the previous year.
However, internally, Nintendo’s management is said to be shooting for production of 28 million to 29 million consoles, Bloomberg News has reported.
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
XSEMI: The new venture would consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders to secure chip supply and offer clients total solutions, the partners said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday signed an agreement to form a joint venture called XSemi Corp (國瀚半導體) to develop” small ICs” priced under US$2 per unit, marking the latest effort by Hon Hai to bolster its foothold in the semiconductor market. The collaboration fits into Hon Hai’s plans for expansion by providing a steady supply of small semiconductors, while also serving the global market, the companies said in a joint statement. The new company, to be located in Hsinchu, would “consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders” to provide a “complete semiconductor
German semiconductor producer Infineon Technologies AG on Tuesday said that microchip supply bottlenecks could continue into next year, in a blow to the auto industry. “We predict that the imbalance between supply and demand will continue for a few quarters yet, with the risk that it lasts into 2022,” Infineon chief executive Reinhard Ploss said in a virtual news conference. He added that the “bottlenecks” are a particular problem for the Munich-based company in areas where they do not produce the chips themselves, but buy them from subcontractors to equip microcontrollers for vehicles or smart appliances. The auto industry remains plagued by