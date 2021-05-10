Local banks’ combined profit grew in March, for the first time since May last year, thanks to an increase in investment gains and interest income, data released by the Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday showed.
The banks’ combined pretax profits grew 76 percent year-on-year to NT$32 billion (US$1.15 billion) in March, ending 10 consecutive months of annual declines, the data showed.
Banks recorded an annual increase of NT$14.25 billion in combined investment gains as financial markets boomed, while their net interest income rose by NT$1.4 billion, the data showed.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
In the first quarter, banks’ pretax profits rose 10.9 percent year-on-year to NT$89.76 billion, it showed.
Domestic bank branches saw their combined pretax profits rise 25 percent year-on-year to NT$59.9 billion in the first quarter, accounting for 66.8 percent of all profits, while banks’ offshore banking units, overseas branches and operations in China reported annual declines of 3 percent, 23 percent and 55.5 percent in pretax profits respectively, the data showed.
Overseas branches’ declining profits could be attributed to several banks setting higher provisions for bad loans in Hong Kong, while fluctuating exchange rates between the Chinese yuan and US dollar caused a drop in profits at Chinese branches, the commission said.
Banks’ non-performing loans totaled NT$72.5 billion as of the end of March, up NT$1.8 billion from a month earlier, while their non-performing loan ratio remained flat at 0.23 percent, the data showed.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a
XSEMI: The new venture would consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders to secure chip supply and offer clients total solutions, the partners said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday signed an agreement to form a joint venture called XSemi Corp (國瀚半導體) to develop” small ICs” priced under US$2 per unit, marking the latest effort by Hon Hai to bolster its foothold in the semiconductor market. The collaboration fits into Hon Hai’s plans for expansion by providing a steady supply of small semiconductors, while also serving the global market, the companies said in a joint statement. The new company, to be located in Hsinchu, would “consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders” to provide a “complete semiconductor