Advantech Co (研華), the world’s biggest industrial PC maker, yesterday said that consolidated revenue last month expanded to NT$4.68 billion (US$167.7 million) from a year earlier, bringing cumulative sales in the first fourth months of this year to NT$17.84 billion, up 13.86 percent year-on-year.
Buoyed by strong demand from Chinese basic infrastructure projects, the company’s industrial Internet of things (IIoT) sector remains the biggest growth driver, the company said.
The IIoT sector accounted for 37 percent of first-quarter revenue, growing 54 percent from a year earlier, the company said in an earnings call with investors.
China’s ambitious goal to build “smart factories,” electric vehicles and green energy infrastructure is driving growth for Advantech’s products.
First-quarter sales to China accounted for 26 percent of total revenue, or US$119 million, representing growth of 76 percent from a year earier. Sales to North America and north Asia also posted double-digit percentage growth in the first quarter.
For last month, all of its business groups reported year-on-year growth, with the exception of the Applied Computing Group, which posted a “single-digit percentage year-on-year decline,” Adata said.
Its book-to-bill ratio — the ratio of orders to shipments — reached 1.63 last month, and 1.66 so far this year.
This indicates “strong growth momentum this year,” the company said, as orders outpace shipments.
As with other electronics manufacturers, Advantech has to contend with the issue of component shortages this year.
“Although the supply chain remains tight, with early action and design flexibility, we will strive to minimize the impact of supply-chain issues,” it said.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a