Wistron Corp (緯創), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 95 percent quarter-on-quarter and 84 percent year-on-year to NT$113 million (US$4.05 million), dragged by non-operating losses.
That compared with a net profit of NT$726.71 million a year earlier and NT$2.32 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.
Earnings per share (EPS) dipped to NT$0.04, from NT$0.26 a year earlier and NT$0.83 the previous quarter.
Photo: CNA
Wistron attributed the losses to its holdings of Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密), whose share price has plunged about 40 percent since it bought 3 billion yuan (US$466 million) of the cable and connector supplier’s common shares in July last year.
Last year, Wistron sold two of its subsidiaries — Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co (緯創投資江蘇) — to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan. The stock purchase, which came after the sales, gave Wistron an 0.81 percent stake in Luxshare, which it described as a “strategic partner.”
Wistron’s operating income surged 62 percent year-on-year to NT$3.08 billion last quarter, but declined 28 percent from a quarter earlier.
Consolidated revenue slid 2 percent year-on-year to NT$177.3 billion last quarter.
The company also reported consolidated revenue for last month of NT$68.22 billion, down 2.01 percent from a year earlier.
QUANTA
Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), the world’s largest laptop contract maker, reported consolidated revenue of NT$84.84 billion last month, down 10.2 percent month-on-month, but up 1.7 percent year-on-year.
Cumulative revenue in the first four months of this year was NT$353.79 billion, up 29.3 percent year-on-year.
The company shipped 6.1 million laptops last month, down 7.58 percent month-on-month, but up 32.6 percent year-on-year.
COMPAL
Fellow laptop contract manufacturer Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) experienced a sharper month-on-month drop in revenue, which fell 17.38 percent month-on-month and 5.25 percent year-on-year to NT$89.35 billion.
Compal shipped 4.4 million laptops last month, down 20 percent from a month earlier, but up 2.33 percent year-on-year.
The company said that demand remained strong, but tight components supply, including CPUs, monitors and power supplies, affected shipments.
Compal expects to ship more than 47 million laptops this year, at least 10 percent more than it did last year.
Contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) yesterday posted sales of NT$38.19 billion for last month, down 6.8 percent month-on-month and 22.5 percent year-on-year.
Cumulative sales in the first four months of the year rose 8.75 percent year-on-year to NT$150.04 billion.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a