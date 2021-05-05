Grizzlies owner buys Taipei unit

Staff writer, with CNA





Robert Pera, owner of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, has bought a luxury apartment in Taipei, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) said on Monday.

The report cited unnamed sources as saying that Pera bought a unit on the 25th floor of Continental Development Corp’s (大陸建設) 55Timeless Tower (琢白) for NT$570 million (US$20.39 million) in February.

Pera, ranked the 100th-richest person in the world, reportedly paid cash for his home in the upscale Xinyi District (信義).

The exterior of Continental Development Corp’s upscale 55Timeless Tower, white building on left, is pictured in Taipei’s Xinyi District on Jan. 7. Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times

The latest Forbes billionaires list showed that the US tycoon had a net worth of US$18.3 billion.

The Liberty Times report said that Pera’s 950m2 luxury unit is on Xinyi Road Sec 5, adjacent to many tall buildings, including landmark skyscraper Taipei 101.

Excluding three parking spaces that cost him NT$13.80 million, Pera spent about NT$2.15 million per ping (1 ping equals 3.3m2) for the property, the report said.

Before purchasing the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012, Pera, who had worked as an engineer at Apple Inc, founded Ubiquiti Networks Inc, an information communications firm, in 2005.

Pera took Ubiquiti Networks public on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2011.

The report said that Pera is a good friend of pop singer turned livestreaming media owner Jeffrey Huang (黃立成) and Wei Te-sheng (魏德聖), who has directed several movies, including war epic drama Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale.

Pera had lent NT$10 million to Wei so that he could make the film, the report said.

In 2019, Huang bought a unit on the 30th floor of the 55Timeless Tower for NT$608 million, or NT$2.32 million per ping — that year’s highest transaction price per ping, the report added.

On its Web site, Continental Development said that the 55Timeless Tower, designed by New York-based architect Richard Meier, has 31 floors above ground and four below ground. The 31st floor is a public area.