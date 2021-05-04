Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker.
The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms.
Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal.
Photo: Reuters
Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers.
Dell agreed to acquire the company for an undisclosed amount in 2010, a statement showed at the time.
“This proposed transaction positions Boomi for its next phase of growth and is the right move for both companies, our shared customers and partners,” Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell, said in the statement. “For us, we’re focused on fueling growth by continuing to modernize our core infrastructure and PC businesses and expanding in high-priority areas.”
Dell has been cleaning up its balance sheet in the past few years and hiving off a variety of businesses.
The company announced plans last month to spin off its stake in infrastructure software provider VMware Inc, its most valuable asset. Last year, it sold cybersecurity unit RSA for US$2.08 billion to a private equity firm.
The company is trying to reduce its dependence on hardware sales and transform into a seller of subscription-based computer services.
While that shift is ongoing, the company still receives about half of its revenue from sales of personal computers to commercial and consumer customers.
Meanwhile, Verizon Communications Inc is nearing an agreement to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc, people with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would jettison once-dominant online brands like AOL and Yahoo.
Verizon and Apollo declined to comment.
With the potential sale, Verizon would unload the remnants of an ambitious, but distracting foray into online advertising.
Last year, the telecom giant agreed to sell the HuffPost online news service to BuzzFeed Inc, and in 2019 it sold the blogging platform Tumblr.
The phone company’s priority today is its wireless business and the construction of a multibillion-dollar network for advanced 5G services.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it