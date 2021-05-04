Private equity firms agree to buy Boomi for US$4bn

Bloomberg





Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker.

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms.

Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal.

A logo of Dell Technologies is pictured at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers.

Dell agreed to acquire the company for an undisclosed amount in 2010, a statement showed at the time.

“This proposed transaction positions Boomi for its next phase of growth and is the right move for both companies, our shared customers and partners,” Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell, said in the statement. “For us, we’re focused on fueling growth by continuing to modernize our core infrastructure and PC businesses and expanding in high-priority areas.”

Dell has been cleaning up its balance sheet in the past few years and hiving off a variety of businesses.

The company announced plans last month to spin off its stake in infrastructure software provider VMware Inc, its most valuable asset. Last year, it sold cybersecurity unit RSA for US$2.08 billion to a private equity firm.

The company is trying to reduce its dependence on hardware sales and transform into a seller of subscription-based computer services.

While that shift is ongoing, the company still receives about half of its revenue from sales of personal computers to commercial and consumer customers.

Meanwhile, Verizon Communications Inc is nearing an agreement to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc, people with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would jettison once-dominant online brands like AOL and Yahoo.

Verizon and Apollo declined to comment.

With the potential sale, Verizon would unload the remnants of an ambitious, but distracting foray into online advertising.

Last year, the telecom giant agreed to sell the HuffPost online news service to BuzzFeed Inc, and in 2019 it sold the blogging platform Tumblr.

The phone company’s priority today is its wireless business and the construction of a multibillion-dollar network for advanced 5G services.