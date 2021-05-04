Adata Technology Co (威剛), a supplier of memory modules and solid-state drives (SSDs), yesterday posted its best quarterly net profit in 14 quarters on the back of rising prices.
During the three-month quarter to March, net profit surged 57.18 percent to NT$707 million (US$25.27 million), from NT$450 million last year. On a quarterly basis, net profit more than doubled from NT$317 million.
Earnings per share rose to NT$2.94, compared with NT$2.12 a year earlier and NT$1.41 in the previous quarter.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
The company said that the first quarter was exceptionally strong, bucking a seasonal downtrend, adding that prices for DRAM products extended a pickup in the final quarter of last year, while those of NAND flash products began increasing faster than expected.
That helped the company’s gross margin improve to 19.07 percent last quarter from 12.44 percent a year earlier, but it was lower than the previous quarter’s 23.56 percent.
Adata is bullish about the company’s business performance for the rest of this year, as the memory industry is entering a new epicycle, and expects robust demand to continue driving prices of DRAM and NAND flash products higher in the coming quarters, the company said in a statement.
“As the world’s major suppliers from South Korea and the US expect a supply shortage this year, Adata has built up inventory of memory chips and SSD controllers to cope with rising demand,” chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) said in the statement.
Adada had accumulated key components worth NT$10 billion as of the end of last quarter, a record high, the statement said.
“Demand for PCs, servers and mobile phones is expected to continue to show strong momentum in the second and third quarters. Demand from the automotive segment is also expected to grow,” Chen said. “As DRAM supply constraints worsen in the second quarter, price hikes would be more drastic than in the first quarter.”
A cryptocurrency mining boom is also stimulating demand for high-density SSD products, which is to further lift NAND flash product prices, Chen said.
Adata orders for SSDs soared four to fivefold last month, compared with orders received in March, benefiting from increased mining of Chia, a new cryptocurrency, the company said.
The board of directors yesterday approved investing NT$797 million in real estate in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), following an investment of NT$2.63 billion in the same apartment complex and parking lots last month.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it