There were 7.28 million digital savings accounts in Taiwan as of the end of March, up 12.7 percent from a quarter earlier, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed on Tuesday.
Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) retained top spot with 2.49 million accounts for its Richart online service, up 5.5 percent from 2.36 million at the end of last year, the data showed.
Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) was second with 1.12 million accounts, up 15.8 percent from a quarter earlier, the data showed.
Photo courtesy of Line Pay
Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) was third with 791,000 accounts, up 19 percent from three months earlier, while First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) was fourth with 550,000 accounts, but had the steepest gain of 22 percent quarter-on-quarter.
O-Bank (王道商業銀行), which was third in the third quarter last year with 447,000 accounts, fell to fifth last quarter with 457,000 accounts, rising only 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.
The quick overall rise in accounts might be due to more banks launching such services and offering better interest rates to cultivate a customer base that favors online services over visiting brick-and-mortar branches.
Most banks offer interest rates of more than 1 percent on digital savings accounts, compared with interest rates for demand deposit accounts at physical banks of 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
First Commercial Bank’s interest rate for its digital saving accounts is 1.2 percent, the same as Taishin International Bank, the data showed.
Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀), Taiwan’s first Web-only bank, which started business in January, reported 36,000 accounts, while Line Bank Taiwan Ltd (連線商業銀行), which launched on Thursday last week, reported 42,974 accounts as of Tuesday, the commission said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it