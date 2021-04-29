Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank AG yesterday reported its best quarterly profit for seven years, thanks to savings generated by restructuring and a good performance by its investment arm.
First-quarter profits were 908 million euros (US$1.10 billion), while global revenues, at 7.2 billion euros, were up 14 percent year-on-year, the lender said, exceeding analysts’ expectations.
The best contribution came from the investment banking division, where revenues jumped 32 percent year-on-year.
Photo: AP
The profitability of other divisions — retail and corporate banking, asset management — also rose, in part thanks to strict discipline on costs.
“This result was driven by revenue growth, a substantial reduction in provision for credit losses, and lower adjusted costs year on year,” the company said in a statement.
“While we can look back on an excellent quarter, the outlook is also encouraging,” Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said in a letter to employees.
This year’s revenue would be close to last year’s level, which was a strong year, he said.
“Moreover, the past few months have shown that we are benefiting from a number of global economic trends, including ongoing high corporate and sovereign financing demands, and the growing importance of sustainability,” Sewing said.
Separately, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, the UK’s largest mortgage lender, yesterday announced a surge in net profit last quarter on lower-than-expected credit losses and economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Profit after tax grew to ￡1.4 billion (US$1.9 billion), “supported by business momentum and a release of expected credit loss provisions, given the improved economic outlook,” Lloyds said in a statement.
Lloyds depends on Britain’s economic performance as retail banking is its core business.
“The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact on people, businesses and communities in the UK and around the world,” Lloyds chief executive officer Antonio Horta-Osorio said. “Whilst we are seeing positive signs, notably the progress of the vaccine rollout and the emergence from lockdown restrictions, the outlook remains uncertain.”
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement