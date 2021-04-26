EVA expects delivery of three cargo jets this year

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) expects the delivery of three new Boeing 777F cargo jets in the fourth quarter, as it aims to boost its cargo business, the airline said on Thursday last week.

The airline previously expected to receive the first two of three planes in that quarter, but Boeing Co has agreed to also deliver the third jet by the end of this year, EVA president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) told an investors’ conference.

That would significantly boost EVA’s cargo capacity, as the airline currently has five cargo jets, compared with 18 cargo planes owned by its domestic rival, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the airline said.

EVA’s air cargo load factor last quarter rose to 94.6 percent last quarter, up 16 percentage points from a year earlier, Sun said.

Due to a decline in passenger numbers and a booming air cargo business, EVA in September last year canceled orders for seven Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 passenger jets.

“We have asked Boeing to delay delivering the passenger aircraft, as we do not need so much passenger capacity,” Sun said, adding that the passenger aircraft might be delivered next year at the earliest.

It might take three to four years for the passenger business to fully rebound to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, it said, adding that passenger numbers might start recovering in the second half of this year.

As the government has allowed international passenger transfers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from March 1, EVA would adjust its schedule with focus on this group of travelers, Sun said.

EVA reported revenue from its passenger business of NT$1.7 billion (US$60.47 million) last quarter, down 91 percent year-on-year, with its load factor halving to 17 percent, the airline said, adding that 61 percent of its passenger revenue came from routes to North America.

Cargo revenue advanced 138 percent annually to NT$15.2 billion last quarter, with the total cargo weight rising 43 percent to 200,000 tonnes, it said.