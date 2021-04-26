EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) expects the delivery of three new Boeing 777F cargo jets in the fourth quarter, as it aims to boost its cargo business, the airline said on Thursday last week.
The airline previously expected to receive the first two of three planes in that quarter, but Boeing Co has agreed to also deliver the third jet by the end of this year, EVA president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) told an investors’ conference.
That would significantly boost EVA’s cargo capacity, as the airline currently has five cargo jets, compared with 18 cargo planes owned by its domestic rival, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the airline said.
Photo courtesy of EVA Airways Corp
EVA’s air cargo load factor last quarter rose to 94.6 percent last quarter, up 16 percentage points from a year earlier, Sun said.
Due to a decline in passenger numbers and a booming air cargo business, EVA in September last year canceled orders for seven Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 passenger jets.
“We have asked Boeing to delay delivering the passenger aircraft, as we do not need so much passenger capacity,” Sun said, adding that the passenger aircraft might be delivered next year at the earliest.
It might take three to four years for the passenger business to fully rebound to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, it said, adding that passenger numbers might start recovering in the second half of this year.
As the government has allowed international passenger transfers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from March 1, EVA would adjust its schedule with focus on this group of travelers, Sun said.
EVA reported revenue from its passenger business of NT$1.7 billion (US$60.47 million) last quarter, down 91 percent year-on-year, with its load factor halving to 17 percent, the airline said, adding that 61 percent of its passenger revenue came from routes to North America.
Cargo revenue advanced 138 percent annually to NT$15.2 billion last quarter, with the total cargo weight rising 43 percent to 200,000 tonnes, it said.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production