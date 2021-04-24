Mobile phone giant Xiaomi Corp (小米) is among investors considering joining a funding round of at least 1.5 billion yuan (US$231 million) for Black Sesame Technologies Inc (上海黑芝麻智能科技), people familiar with the matter said.
The fundraising would value the Shanghai-headquartered artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving chipmaker at as much as US$1.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.
Black Sesame’s backers in its previous funding round included Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), one of the people said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Black Sesame is considering an initial public offering (IPO) on China’s technology-focused Shanghai Star board (上海證券交易科創板) as soon as next year, the people said.
At least one more round of investment is planned before any potential IPO, they said.
Xiaomi has invested billions in scores of start-ups to build out its smartphone and online ecosystem, but a deal with Black Sesame would mark the company’s latest bet on the automotive arena since announcing a US$10 billion plan to build electric vehicles.
The start-up, which designs AI chips and systems for vehicles, counts major auto industry firms, including Robert Bosch GmbH, SAIC Motor Corp (上汽集團) and BYD Co (比亞迪) among its clients, information on its Web site said.
Details of the fundraising, such as size and valuation, could change, the people said, while discussions of the IPO are at an early stage and the company could decide not to pursue a listing.
The investment talks come as Xiaomi plans to invest US$10 billion over the next decade into manufacturing electric vehicles, its billionaire cofounder Lei Jun (雷軍) announced last month.
The Chinese smartphone maker joins tech giants from Apple Inc to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in targeting the vehicle industry, betting future vehicles would grow increasingly autonomous and connected.
Xiaomi plans to outsource auto assembly to contract manufacturers, a model it uses for its smartphones, a person familiar with the matter has said.
Founded in 2016, Black Sesame is an AI company focused on image processing, perception algorithms and system-on-a-chip design, its Web site said.
It has about 300 employees, 80 percent of whom work in research and development, the site showed.
The start-up is one of a growing number of Chinese chipmakers and tech giants seeking capital to develop semiconductors used to train AI algorithms.
AI chip companies in China, such as Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology Co (北京地平線機器人技術研發) and Enflame Technology (燧原科技), raised US$1.2 billion in the first quarter alone, BNEF estimates.
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer