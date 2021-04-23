Credit Suisse Group AG expects a 600 million Swiss francs (US$655 million) second-quarter hit from Archegos Capital Management LLC’s collapse, it said yesterday, adding to the bank’s woes after a US$4.8 billion blow from the US hedge fund’s collapse and the Greensill Capital Ltd debacle left it nursing large losses, and investors questioning the bank’s strategy and leadership.
The Swiss bank posted a lower-than-expected loss of SF252 million for the first quarter, although it said that it has been asked to add about SF1.9 billion of capital by Swiss regulator FINMA, which is also starting enforcement proceedings against it.
The Swiss bank also said it placed two notes convertible into 203 million shares to strengthen its capital position.
Photo: AFP
Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein is battling to rescue a terrible start to the year — and possibly his short tenure as CEO — after the bank was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of US investor Bill Hwang.
The timing of the blow up could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.
The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he is of the right mettle to carry the bank through one of the most difficult periods in its recent history.
In the aftermath of the debacles, the bank replaced investment banking head Brian Chin and chief risk officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives, including equities head Paul Galietto and the coheads of the prime brokerage business, which was at the center of the Archegos losses.
The bank also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend, while leaving investors in the dark on the expected full financial impact of the two incidents.
Last week, Credit Suisse unloaded about US$2 billion of stocks tied to the Archegos blowup in the second such block sale since the bank wrote down the bulk of its exposure in the first quarter and said its exited 97 percent of related positions in the matter.
The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the US$10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension.
While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.
The Greensill incident also led to the head of the asset management unit, Eric Varvel, being replaced and the removal of the business from direct oversight of the wealth management unit.
The impact for Credit Suisse from Archegos and Greensill could add up to US$8.7 billion, JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan said.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
TREASURY REPORT: A US government report urging the central bank to curtail its foreign-exchange intervention, coupled with soaring exports, might lift the NT dollar The New Taiwan dollar yesterday posted its biggest daily advance since December last year after a report by the US Department of the Treasury last week hinted that US President Joe Biden’s administration could exert greater pressure on Taiwan’s central bank to allow the local currency to appreciate. The NT dollar rose 0.5 percent to close at NT$28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday did not label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the US would initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation”