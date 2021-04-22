The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 4.8 percent, an increase of nearly 30 percent from an earlier projection, as exports continue to gain traction while domestic demand continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Taipei-based think tank, which projected 3.73 percent growth in December last year, said that the economy has chance of expanding 5 percent if uncertainty clears up.
The steep revisions have much to do with positive COVID-19 vaccine results that are allowing people and commodity flows to gradually regain momentum, CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said.
Photo: Wu Chia-ying, Taipei Times
“Private consumption is heating up, while external demand remains vibrant,” Chang said, referring to this year’s economic state.
Domestic demand is expected to be the main growth driver, partly due to a lower comparison base last year, when consumer spending declined 1.24 percent, leaving exports to single-handedly hold up the economy, the institute said.
Private consumption might rise 5.08 percent this year, while private investment could grow 4.38 percent after major technology firms announced plans to upgrade their technology and expand capacity to meet an increase in demand.
Taiwan is home to the world’s top chipmakers, chip designers and suppliers of electronic components used in smartphones, PCs, vehicles and other products.
Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and LCD panel makers AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) have all steeply increased their capital spending for the next few years, CIER researcher Peng Su-ling (彭素玲) said.
The tech and non-tech sectors have both reported that they have more orders than they can digest, as the pandemic has sped up digital transformation by corporations, organizations and individuals.
Exports are likely to grow 17.42 percent and imports 14.85 percent, giving Taiwan a bigger trade surplus and resulting in appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, CIER said.
The NT dollar might trade at an average of NT$28.39 against the greenback this year, CIER said.
The NT dollar yesterday closed at NT$28.151 against the US dollar in Taipei trading.
The consumer price index, a critical inflation gauge, is forecast to rise 1.31 percent this year, compared with a 0.23 percent contraction last year, CIER said.
The world is closely monitoring inflationary readings, which could cause the world’s central banks to halt monetary easing earlier than expected if drastic price gains are maintained.
CIER said that US-China trade tensions and COVID-19 infections are main downside risks that might slow a global economic recovery.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is