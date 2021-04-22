LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) expects value-added panels and new service solutions to account for as much as 20 percent of its overall revenue in 2023 as its transformation efforts begin to bear fruit, the company said yesterday.
AUO has been pushing for fundamental changes for about eight years, aiming to eschew the panel industry’s boom-and-bust cycles by investing in capacity for value-added panels and expanding its business scope to vertical industries in the past three years.
The Hsinchu-based firm said that it is selling value, not hardware.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
“AUO ... aims to become more comparative in terms of product value, rather than [capacity] scale. We want to make sure we can sell our products at better prices,” AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭双浪) told a media briefing at the Touch Taiwan trade show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1.
The company’s strategy is to “go premium” and “go vertical,” Peng said. “AUO aims to be a company that can earn stable profits.”
AUO is expanding its business scope downstream to five major areas beyond the panel industry: the smart retailing, smart medical care, smart transportation, smart entertainment and smart manufacturing segments, he said.
AUO aims to maximize its average selling price by adding services and total solutions, coupled with its flat panels, he said.
To do this, the company has been creating its own ecosystem by investing in companies in different supply chains, such as facial recognition technology developer SkyREC Inc and industrial computer maker Adlink Technology Inc (凌華科技).
The company has hired more than 1,000 artificial intelligence experts to provide smart manufacturing services, Peng said.
“Our goal is to generate revenue of between 15 percent and 20 percent from premium products [combined with services revenue] in 2023,” AUO president Frank Ko (柯富仁) said. “We are no longer a pure panel supplier.”
Premium panels, such as those used in high-end gaming notebooks and 85-inch displays with no bezel, contributed about 10 percent, or about NT$30 billion (US$1.07 billion), to AUO’s revenue in the final quarter of last year, Ko said.
AUO’s revenue rose to NT$270.99 billion last year.
Also attending the trade show, rival Innoux Corp (群創) yesterday said that the LCD industry is experiencing major structural change as the COVID-19 pandemic stimulates demand for panels and upends traditional supply-demand dynamics due to work-from-home and remote-learning trends.
Tight supply of chips and other key components continues to be a choke point for flat-panel industry supply chains, as pandemic-driven demand has greatly surpassed existing capacity, Innolux president James Yang (楊柱祥) told reporters.
The company has been running its factories at full capacity and trying to squeeze extra production by optimizing product lineups, but it still cannot meet customer demand, Yang said.
“We continue to be optimistic about this year’s business outlook, given the strong demand. Every company in the industry is making a profit. This industry’s development is very healthy,” he said.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is