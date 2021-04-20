Dutch ABN Amro Bank NV yesterday said it had reached a 480 million euro (US$576.8 million) settlement with prosecutors in the Netherlands over money laundering allegations, which would affect its first-quarter results.
ABN Amro said in a statement that it had agreed to pay a fine of 300 million euros and 180 million euros as disgorgement reflecting “the seriousness, scope and duration of the identified shortcomings” in combating money laundering.
The prosecution service said in a statement that its investigation was ongoing and that three former board members, who it did not name, had been identified as suspects said to be “effectively responsible for violation” of the anti-money laundering act.
Danske Bank A/S said its chief executive officer Chris Vogelzang, who had previously served on ABN’s executive board, was resigning after being targeted in a Dutch money laundering probe.
Vogelzang, who had been chief executive officer for less than two years at Denmark’s biggest bank, is to be replaced by Danske’s head of risk management, Carsten Egeriis.
Danske is itself the subject of multiple investigations into money laundering in the US and Europe. Vogelzang had been brought on board in 2019 in an effort to help the bank clean up its act and rehabilitate its image as a law-abiding, transparent institution.
“I am very surprised by the decision by the Dutch authorities,” Vogelzang said in the statement. “I left ABN Amro more than four years ago and am comfortable with the fact that I managed my management responsibilities with integrity and dedication. My status as a suspect does not imply that I will be charged.”
The investigation into ABN started a year after fellow Dutch bank ING Groep NV paid a record 775 million euro fine to settle a similar case.
Although the ING settlement stated that no bank managers would be prosecuted, a Dutch court in December last year ordered a criminal investigation into the role of former chief executive officer Ralph Hamers in the affair after all.
Prosecutors in September 2019 accused ABN Amro of failing to spot accounts involved in money laundering, failing to end relations with suspicious clients and failing to report such transactions to the relevant authorities.
“This settlement marks the end of a painful and disappointing episode for ABN Amro,” chief executive Robert Swaak said.
“The lessons we have learned from this experience drive us in our continued effort as gatekeepers to achieve a safer society and a financial system that meets the highest standards of integrity,” he said.
ABN said it deeply regretted the matter and “that it has fallen short in the fulfillment of its role as gatekeeper aimed at combating money laundering.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent. Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies. Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total