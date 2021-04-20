EQUITIES
TAIEX hits record high
The TAIEX yesterday rose more than 100 points as buying rotated to non-technology shares, in particular raw materials and shipping firms, with investors betting on a strong global economic recovery. Interest in old economy and financial shares offset the downturn suffered by large-cap electronics stocks such as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and other semiconductor heavyweights, helping the benchmark index close at a record high, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 104.47 points, or 0.61 percent, at 17,263.28 on turnover of NT$440.374 billion (US$15.61 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$704 million of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
EQUITIES
Foreigners in sell-off
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$670 million of local shares after buying a net NT$17.39 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), while the top three bought were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.31 trillion, or 44.49 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
EQUITIES
Margin trading approved
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, has gained permission from the Taiwan Stock Exchange to start margin trading of its shares from today, the exchange said in a statement yesterday. Pan German listed its shares on the main board on Oct. 12 last year and it has met the exchange’s margin-trading regulations, the statement said. Pan German shares yesterday closed up 0.61 percent at NT$246.5. The firm last week reported revenue of NT$10.3 billion for the first quarter, a 27.12 percent year-on-year increase.
FOOTWEAR
Fulgent Q1 income slips
Fulgent Sun Group (鈺齊國際), which manufactures outdoor shoes made of waterproof and breathable fabric such as Gore-Tex, yesterday posted first-quarter net income of NT$325.49 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.75, down 8.1 percent year-on-year. The company, which also makes sports footwear, said sales in the first quarter totaled NT$3.42 billion, up 23.2 percent from NT$2.77 billion in the same period last year. Fulgent said its gross profit, operating profit and net profit in the first quarter all were the second-highest level in its history, while first-quarter sales hit the highest ever for the period. Fulgent said that sales for the next three quarters would likely be higher than the first quarter.
WATER
Work begins on three wells
A CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) team began drilling wells in Taichung on Saturday last week, a member of the team said on Sunday, in the hope of providing much-needed water to central Taiwan amid a serious drought. Su Chin-li (蘇晉立) said the team’s heavy machinery began drilling three wells near the Liyutan Water Treatment Plant in a project that is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday next week. Each well is expected to be 350m deep and able to provide 5,000m3 of water per day, Su said.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent. Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies. Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total