EQUITIES

TAIEX hits record high

The TAIEX yesterday rose more than 100 points as buying rotated to non-technology shares, in particular raw materials and shipping firms, with investors betting on a strong global economic recovery. Interest in old economy and financial shares offset the downturn suffered by large-cap electronics stocks such as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and other semiconductor heavyweights, helping the benchmark index close at a record high, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 104.47 points, or 0.61 percent, at 17,263.28 on turnover of NT$440.374 billion (US$15.61 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$704 million of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreigners in sell-off

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$670 million of local shares after buying a net NT$17.39 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), while the top three bought were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.31 trillion, or 44.49 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

EQUITIES

Margin trading approved

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, has gained permission from the Taiwan Stock Exchange to start margin trading of its shares from today, the exchange said in a statement yesterday. Pan German listed its shares on the main board on Oct. 12 last year and it has met the exchange’s margin-trading regulations, the statement said. Pan German shares yesterday closed up 0.61 percent at NT$246.5. The firm last week reported revenue of NT$10.3 billion for the first quarter, a 27.12 percent year-on-year increase.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent Q1 income slips

Fulgent Sun Group (鈺齊國際), which manufactures outdoor shoes made of waterproof and breathable fabric such as Gore-Tex, yesterday posted first-quarter net income of NT$325.49 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.75, down 8.1 percent year-on-year. The company, which also makes sports footwear, said sales in the first quarter totaled NT$3.42 billion, up 23.2 percent from NT$2.77 billion in the same period last year. Fulgent said its gross profit, operating profit and net profit in the first quarter all were the second-highest level in its history, while first-quarter sales hit the highest ever for the period. Fulgent said that sales for the next three quarters would likely be higher than the first quarter.

WATER

Work begins on three wells

A CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) team began drilling wells in Taichung on Saturday last week, a member of the team said on Sunday, in the hope of providing much-needed water to central Taiwan amid a serious drought. Su Chin-li (蘇晉立) said the team’s heavy machinery began drilling three wells near the Liyutan Water Treatment Plant in a project that is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday next week. Each well is expected to be 350m deep and able to provide 5,000m3 of water per day, Su said.