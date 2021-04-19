TSMC leaders rake in NT$422m in pay

RECORD YEAR: Compensation for the chairman and CEO rose 44 percent from 2019, as the firm posted income of NT$517.89 billion last year with NT$1.34 trillion in sales

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) and chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) each received about NT$422 million (US$14.89 million) in compensation last year, when the contract chipmaker’s net profit smashed records.

Liu’s and Wei’s pay rose NT$129 million, or 44 percent, from a year earlier, as the chipmaker reported a nearly 50 percent year-on-year increase in net income to NT$517.89 billion last year, TSMC said in its annual report.

Earnings per share were NT$19.97, a significant increase from NT$13.32 a year earlier, as the company benefited from global demand for its high-end 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer process chips used in emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and the Internet of Things.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co CEO C.C. Wei, left, and chairman Mark Liu attend an investors’ conference in Taipei on Jan. 16 last year. Wei and Liu each received about NT$422 million (US$14.89 million) in compensation last year, when the contract chipmaker’s net profit smashed records. Photo: CNA

Consolidated sales for last year also reached a record NT$1.34 trillion, up from NT$1.07 trillion a year earlier. In US dollar terms, sales rose 31.4 percent from a year earlier, beating the average growth of 10 percent in the global semiconductor industry.

The company shipped 12.4 million 12-inch-equivalent wafers, up from 10.1 million units in 2019, while sales of chips made using a 16-nanometer process and more advanced technologies, including the 5 and 7-nanometer processes, accounted for 58 percent of the company’s total sales, up from 50 percent a year earlier, the annual report showed.

Last year, the company provided 281 different production technologies to its 510 customers and rolled out 11,617 products, it said.

The company accounted for 24 percent of total production value in the global semiconductor industry, excluding the memorychip segment, up from 21 percent in 2019, it said.

In the report, Liu and Wei thanked shareholders for their support and trust in the company.

Several other TSMC executives received annual compensation topping NT$100 million last year, the report showed.

These executives included senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅), senior vice president of operations Y.P. Chin (秦永沛), senior vice president of research and development Y.J. Mii (米玉傑), senior vice president of information technology, materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) and senior vice president of research and development Lo Wei-jen (羅唯仁).

Chief financial officer Wendell Huang (黃仁昭), senior vice president of corporate planning J.K. Wang (王建光), senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales and corporate research under research and development Cliff Hou (侯永清), senior vice president of business development Kevin Zhang (張曉強) and vice president and general counsel Sylvia Fang (方淑華) each received compensation of NT$50 million to NT$100 million, TSMC said.