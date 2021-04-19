China’s move to tighten control of crude steel production, coupled with continued strong demand from downstream industries, is expected to have a positive effect on major players in the local steel industry this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said.
Steel prices are also expected to remain robust on tight supply, despite a likely decline in iron ore prices in the second half of this year after the easing of a shortage in key raw materials for making steel, Yuanta analysts led by Leo Lee (李侃奇) said in a report on Wednesday last week.
The improving supply-demand dynamics come at a time when China is attempting to reduce crude steel production so that it can meet a carbon neutrality target that it set as part of its 14th Five-Year Plan released in October last year.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
For example, Tangshan, China’s top steelmaking city, plans to reduce capacity by 30 to 50 percent by the end of this year, Yuanta said.
Japan’s green energy development has prompted Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to shut down 20 percent of its blast furnace capacity by 2025, leading to a continuously tight supply, the report said.
“We expect supply-demand dynamics in the steel industry to be similar to those seen in the cement industry in the past two to three years — that is, tight supply, strong demand and low inventory levels. Thus, we expect a strong upside for steel mills’ earnings,” Yuanta analysts said.
The World Steel Association forecast that global steel demand this year would increase 4.1 percent to 1.79 billion tonnes year-on-year, following a 2.4 percent decline to 1.72 billion tonnes last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recovery in demand is supported by increased investment in infrastructure in China, the US’ eight-year US$2.3 trillion stimulus package, a global recovery in the auto market and a robust demand for machine tools, Yuanta said.
In Taiwan, the positive momentum is supported by a strong real-estate market, construction of infrastructure and manufacturers returning home, which especially support a demand for rebar and section steel, they said.
Given the market environment, China Steel (中鋼), Taiwan’s largest steelmaker, would benefit the most, while other downstream companies, such as hot-rolled coil maker Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵), re-rollers such as Yieh Phui Enterprise Co (燁輝企業) and Sheng Yu Steel Co (盛餘鋼鐵), and secondary processor Hsin Kuang Steel Co (新光鋼鐵), would also benefit from hikes in steel prices, the report said.
Electric furnace operators Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp (東和鋼鐵), Feng Hsin Steel Co (豐興鋼鐵), Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co (威致鋼鐵) and Hai Kwang Enterprise Co (海光企業) are likely to benefit from robust demand in domestic construction, with earnings to remain high as the price of rebar and section steel would reflect hikes in scrap steel prices, it said.
Hikes in scrap steel prices are driven by a rising demand for scrap steel amid China’s effort to increase production at electric furnaces, which emit less carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases during coking than blast furnaces, it added.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US