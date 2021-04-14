Computex Taipei to adopt hybrid model this year

Computex Taipei, one of the world’s biggest computer and technology trade shows, is to be held in Taipei from May 31 to June 30 using an “online-merge-offline” (OMO) hybrid model, the organizers announced yesterday.

“This year, the OMO hybrid exhibition combines onsite events with #COMPUTEXVirtual for an accessible experience that breaks time and geographical limitations by connecting IT ecosystems worldwide,” the organizers said in a news release.

Top global information and communications technology firms, including Acer Inc (宏碁), Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Arm Ltd, Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc and Super Micro Computer Inc, are to participate in “Copmutex 2021 Hybrid,” said the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會), a government-sponsored trade promotion group.

TAITRA organizes the trade show with the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會).

The online exhibition, #COMPUTEXVirtual, is to highlight four features: tech insights, virtual displays, matchmaking and networking and hyper-personalized recommendations.

It would seek to create “an unprecedented exhibition experience by recommending virtual booths to visitors via artificial intelligence technology,” TAITRA said.

Onsite events are to be held in Taipei in the first week of June, organizers said.

The highly anticipated Computex forum, InnoVEX forum, CEO keynote session and other events co-organized with technology giants are to take place in the first week of June at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

#COMPUTEXVirtual is to be held parallel to the onsite event, enabling international participants to take part remotely and gain industry insights, TAITRA said.

Computex was canceled last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In 2019, the trade show hosted 1,685 exhibitors from 30 countries and attracted 42,495 potential foreign buyers from 171 countries over a five-day period, data from the organizers showed.