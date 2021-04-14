Computex Taipei, one of the world’s biggest computer and technology trade shows, is to be held in Taipei from May 31 to June 30 using an “online-merge-offline” (OMO) hybrid model, the organizers announced yesterday.
“This year, the OMO hybrid exhibition combines onsite events with #COMPUTEXVirtual for an accessible experience that breaks time and geographical limitations by connecting IT ecosystems worldwide,” the organizers said in a news release.
Top global information and communications technology firms, including Acer Inc (宏碁), Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Arm Ltd, Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc and Super Micro Computer Inc, are to participate in “Copmutex 2021 Hybrid,” said the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會), a government-sponsored trade promotion group.
TAITRA organizes the trade show with the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會).
The online exhibition, #COMPUTEXVirtual, is to highlight four features: tech insights, virtual displays, matchmaking and networking and hyper-personalized recommendations.
It would seek to create “an unprecedented exhibition experience by recommending virtual booths to visitors via artificial intelligence technology,” TAITRA said.
Onsite events are to be held in Taipei in the first week of June, organizers said.
The highly anticipated Computex forum, InnoVEX forum, CEO keynote session and other events co-organized with technology giants are to take place in the first week of June at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.
#COMPUTEXVirtual is to be held parallel to the onsite event, enabling international participants to take part remotely and gain industry insights, TAITRA said.
Computex was canceled last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
In 2019, the trade show hosted 1,685 exhibitors from 30 countries and attracted 42,495 potential foreign buyers from 171 countries over a five-day period, data from the organizers showed.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent