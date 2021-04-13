Agency, research body working on rainmaking flares

Staff writer, with CNA





The Water Resources Agency is working with the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (國家中山科學研究院) to develop a new version of its ground-based rainmaking flares that can be fired higher into the air, but the device might not be ready in time to help with the current water shortage.

An initial test of the new device is expected to be carried out by the end of this year, agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said yesterday.

The flares would reach altitudes of 300m to 350m, well above the 200m attained by existing models, Wang said.

Ground-based rainmaking flares are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Water Resources Agency

Because of the altitude limitations of the current system, the flares are vulnerable to air flows in the lower strata of the atmosphere and only produce about a 7 to 10 percent improvement in precipitation, the agency said.

The new system would use a stronger propellant to send the flares carrying cloud-seeding substances higher into the air, Wang said.

The most common chemicals used for cloud seeding are silver iodide, potassium iodide and solid carbon dioxide, commonly known as dry ice.