IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) first-quarter revenue jumped 44.49 percent on robust demand for Apple Inc’s new 5G devices and other gadgets that help consumers stay connected at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenue in the three months through last month rose to NT$1.34 trillion (US$47.04 billion), from NT$929.68 million a year earlier, but dropped 33.1 percent from a quarter earlier, the firm reported yesterday.
The results were in line with analysts’ average estimates.
Photo: Kin Cheung, AP
Sales for last month climbed 9.8 percent month-on-month and 26.91 percent year-on-year to NT$441.22 billion, the highest for March in the company’s history.
The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snap up devices for remote work, home schooling and entertainment needs. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.
However, Hon Hai late last month said that component shortages could persist until next year and affect less than one-10th of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.
Shares of Hon Hai yesterday rose 0.82 percent to close at NT$122.5 in Taipei trading. They have gained 57.66 percent over the past six months as the company announced its plans to venture into the electric vehicle business, signing manufacturing deals with partners such as Byton Ltd (拜騰) and Fisker Inc.
Annual shipments of Hon Hai’s electric vehicles might reach 1.1 million units, or about 10 percent of the global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated last month.
The company’s auto businesses could generate US$35 billion in revenue by then, said analysts, including Sharon Shih (施曉娟) of Morgan Stanley.
Additional reporting by staff writer
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that