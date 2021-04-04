Decades before the race to build a self-driving vehicle became a multibillion-dollar contest between tech giants such as Tesla Inc and Google, a South Korean professor built an autonomous vehicle and test-drove it across the country — only for his research to be consigned to the scrapheap.
Han Min-hong, now 79, successfully tested his self-driving car on the roads of Seoul in 1993 — a decade before Tesla was even founded.
Two years later, it drove 300km from the capital to the southern port of Busan, on the most heavily traveled expressway in South Korea.
Photo: AFP
Footage from the period shows the car barreling down a highway with no one behind the wheel. A 386-chip-powered desktop computer, complete with monitor and keyboard, is placed on the passenger seat. Han is sitting in the back, waving at the camera.
“It felt extraordinary,” the affable inventor said. “The workload was very heavy,” but he and his team “had an enormous passion as it was something others hadn’t done yet, something that hadn’t come out in the world yet.”
At the time, South Korea was more focused on heavy industry, such as steel and shipbuilding, with the average South Korean not yet familiar with cellphones.
The country was yet to become the tech powerhouse it is today, and was still pursuing imitation rather than innovation.
On one occasion, Han was told: “Why develop a new technology when you can always pay for it?”
Han’s projects were seen as dangerous. He was once asked how much he was paying for his life insurance, he said, and whether his wife was aware of “these crazy activities of yours.”
However, Han was so convinced of his cars’ safety that he rarely wore a seat belt — and has never had life insurance.
Even so, unable to see much investment potential, the government eventually cut funding to his research at Korea University.
Now, Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle firm Tesla is a US$600 billion behemoth, while Han’s Chumdancha is a small company in Yongin, south of Seoul, where he and one other employee develop specialist warning systems for autonomous vehicles.
Musk is a “tremendous and outstanding” person, Han said. “He came up with his own, firm vision based on what others were doing, and that is really incredible.”
However, Han’s invention could have paved the way for South Korea to dominate the industry, he added regretfully.
Raj Rajkumar, an engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, who reviewed the 1990s footage for Agence France-Presse, said that it “appears to be on par with some of the best work on autonomous vehicles during that period.”
“The professor and a colleague are not even in the driver’s seat — very bold, confident, but very risky thing to do,” he added. “It is unfortunate that funding for that project was cut. In hindsight, that was certainly not a wise decision.”
Korea University described Han as “a pioneer and hero in the global field of artificial intelligence,” who is known for developing South Korea’s first automotive navigation system and a mini-helicopter seen as a precursor to modern-day drones, as well as his autonomous vehicle work.
He is seen in the country as a genius ahead of his time — the 1990s footage has been viewed more than 1.5 million times since it was posted to YouTube in February.
Self-driving vehicles are a major technological battleground for today’s automakers, with technology giants like Google parent Alphabet Inc spending billions of dollars in a market that is supposed to fuel vehicle sales.
Tesla last year said it was “very close” to achieving Level 5 autonomous driving technology — which indicates essentially total autonomy.
However, Han said the US firm’s current offerings are effectively comparable to his 1990s work.
“As Tesla is regarded as the best car in the world, if there is a chance, I would like to compare our technology to theirs,” he said.
He suggested a challenge on the Bugak Skyway, a twisting, narrow road that runs over a mountain in northern Seoul.
“Of course, Tesla’s invested a lot of money in testing, so it might be much better when it comes to sophistication,” he told reporters. “But there shouldn’t be much difference when it comes down to basic functionality.”
Even so, Han said there are limits to what self-driving technology can achieve, and that true autonomy is beyond reach.
Neural networks do not have the flexibility of humans when faced with a novel situation that is not in their programming, he said, predicting that self-driving vehicles would largely be used to transport goods rather than people.
“Computers and humans are not the same,” he added.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina