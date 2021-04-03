OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.
Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. However, Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As countries like the US rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing.
Photo: AP
Last week, US refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.
Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong.
The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.
“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.
OPEC and its allies plan to add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from next month to July. That would restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.
With oil prices firmly above US$60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the US to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of US dollars into fiscal stimulus.
Major consumers, including the US and India, have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control.
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy.
Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they did not discuss the oil market.
The 23-nation coalition is to boost output by 350,000 barrels a day next month, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting.
On top of that, Saudi Arabia is to roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day next month, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.
“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Wood Mackenzie Ltd vice president of macro oils Ann-Louise Hittle said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”
Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2 percent to US$64.75 a barrel in London.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and