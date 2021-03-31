Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) yesterday said it shipped 59.8 million laptops last year, a 70.37 percent increase year-on-year and the highest in the company’s history, thanks to work-from-home and distance learning demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said its other products, such as servers, also fared well amid the spike in demand for information and communications technology products during the pandemic.
Net profit in the fourth quarter of last year surged 91.11 percent year-on-year to NT$8.63 billion (US$302.6 million), or earnings per share of NT$2.24.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
Revenue rose 1.89 percent to NT$303.03 billion, the firm said.
Gross margin improved by 1.22 percentage points to 6.19 percent, it said in a statement.
Net profit last year rose 58.9 percent from a year earlier to NT$25.33 billion, or earnings per share of NT$6.57, up 58.9 percent annually and the highest in 21 years.
Revenue rose 5.9 percent year-on-year to NT$1.09 trillion.
Gross margin rose 1.09 percentage points to 5.86 percent, the company said.
Quanta said its board of directors has proposed paying a cash dividend of NT$5.2 per share.
That translates into a dividend yield of 5.25 percent, based on Quanta’s closing price of NT$99 yesterday.
Separately, contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) posted net profit of NT$6.57 billion for last year, up 36 percent from a year earlier, on revenue of NT$508.29 billion, which rose 1 percent.
With earnings per share of NT$2.1 for last year, the company said it plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.85 per share, representing a yield of 6.73 percent based on yesterday’s closing price of NT$27.5.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe