Quanta laptop shipments reach record 59.8m units

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) yesterday said it shipped 59.8 million laptops last year, a 70.37 percent increase year-on-year and the highest in the company’s history, thanks to work-from-home and distance learning demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its other products, such as servers, also fared well amid the spike in demand for information and communications technology products during the pandemic.

Net profit in the fourth quarter of last year surged 91.11 percent year-on-year to NT$8.63 billion (US$302.6 million), or earnings per share of NT$2.24.

The Quanta Computer Inc logo is pictured outside the company’ headquarters in New Taipei City’s Linkou District on March 30 last year. Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times

Revenue rose 1.89 percent to NT$303.03 billion, the firm said.

Gross margin improved by 1.22 percentage points to 6.19 percent, it said in a statement.

Net profit last year rose 58.9 percent from a year earlier to NT$25.33 billion, or earnings per share of NT$6.57, up 58.9 percent annually and the highest in 21 years.

Revenue rose 5.9 percent year-on-year to NT$1.09 trillion.

Gross margin rose 1.09 percentage points to 5.86 percent, the company said.

Quanta said its board of directors has proposed paying a cash dividend of NT$5.2 per share.

That translates into a dividend yield of 5.25 percent, based on Quanta’s closing price of NT$99 yesterday.

Separately, contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) posted net profit of NT$6.57 billion for last year, up 36 percent from a year earlier, on revenue of NT$508.29 billion, which rose 1 percent.

With earnings per share of NT$2.1 for last year, the company said it plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.85 per share, representing a yield of 6.73 percent based on yesterday’s closing price of NT$27.5.