The consumer confidence index this month gained 1.88 points to 76.52, its highest since March last year, as the economic situation improved at home and abroad, fueling inflation risks and concern over potential capital flight from equity markets, a National Central University survey released yesterday showed.
Spikes in raw material prices would eventually drive up inflation readings and prompt central banks worldwide to step in and tighten interest rates, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.
Changes in monetary policy, especially by the US Federal Reserve, would trigger capital flight from global bourses, Wu said, calling on investors to be cautious.
Photo: Tang Tsai-hsin, Taipei Times
Of the consumer confidence index’s sub-indices, the gauge on stock investment rose the most. It increased 5.4 points to 52.5, despite share price corrections among major tech firms, Wu said.
“Inflation risks pose a substantial challenge for policymakers worldwide this year,” Wu said, adding that the US producer price index rose significantly, heaping inflation pressure on consumer prices, which might hit the 2 percent alert level in the first half of this year.
The Fed would have no choice but to raise interest rates to keep inflation at bay, Wu said, adding that inflation risks could haunt Taiwan, as evidenced by escalating oil and iron ore prices.
Bank deposits would become attractive following interest rate hikes, he added.
The 10-year Treasury yield has already jumped above 1.6 percent, better than the dividend payouts most technology firms can offer, analysts have said.
The sub-index on the job market rose 4.2 points to 70.55, while the measure on economic outlook gained 1.55 points to 89.5, the monthly survey showed.
People also became more confident about household income moving forward, tipping the sub-index 1.3 points higher to 91.95, it said.
The sub-index on purchases of durable goods dropped 1.05 points to 111.6, as interest in real-estate properties remains healthy, the survey said.
Confidence scores of higher than 100 suggest optimism and values lower than the threshold indicate pessimism.
The reading on inflation expectations was 43, a fractional 0.15 point lower than one month earlier, meaning that the public is not concerned about price hikes, the survey said.
The survey polled 2,832 adults by telephone from March 18 to 21. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe