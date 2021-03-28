The S&P 500 and Dow on Friday rose in a broad-based rally with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984.
The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a seesaw week higher as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the quarter’s end continued to buy stocks that stand to benefit from a growing economy, while they added some beaten-down technology shares.
The NASDAQ also ended higher as less popular tech shares advanced, but posted its second weekly decline in a row.
Wall Street surged in the last half hour of trading, lifting all three indicies more than 1 percent. The S&P 500 and Dow eked out record closing highs.
The Russell 1000 value index, which includes energy, banks and industrial stocks, has gained more than 10 percent this year, outperforming its counterpart the Russell 1000 growth index, which is just above break-even for the year.
Some of the tech heavyweights slid, such as Tesla Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc, but Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc bucked the trend, helping lift the S&P 500 and NASDAQ higher.
“It is less a move out of technology than a move that evidences a broader appetite for equities to include both growth and value,” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.4 points, or 1.39 percent, to 33,072.88. The S&P 500 gained 65.02 points, or 1.66 percent, to 3,974.54 and the NASDAQ Composite added 161.05 points, or 1.24 percent, to 13,138.72.
For the week, the S&P rose 1.57 percent and the Dow 1.36 percent, while the NASDAQ slipped 0.58 percent.
Volume on US exchanges was 12.23 billion shares, compared with the 13.67 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
The US Federal Reserve last week raised its GDP estimate for 2021 to 6.5 percent from 4.2 percent and many economists expect still faster growth, which has spurred fears the economy could run too hot and force the Fed to raise interest rates.
“It has been hard to restrain our US growth forecast in recent months. We’ve been upgrading our estimates almost as fast as we lowered them a year ago,” Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.
Bank stocks gained 1.9 percent as the Fed said it would lift income-based restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for “most firms” in June after its next round of stress tests.
The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes rose to 1.66 percent, lower than a spike last week to 1.75 percent that sparked a sell-off on inflation fears and a potential Fed rate hike — something the Fed has pledged not to do.
The market is concerned that all of a sudden the Fed is forced to tighten against its repeated mantra that it will not, State Street Global Markets senior global macro strategist Marvin Loh said.
“The real concern is that things overheat and the Fed might be forced to change its mind,” he said.
Energy stocks jumped 2.6 percent, tracking a boost in crude prices after a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal spurred fears of a supply squeeze.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with only the communication services index in the red.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.3-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.81-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 65 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 82 new highs and 51 new lows.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) yesterday posted a 44.4 percent slump in net profit last year due to lower crude prices, as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on global demand. Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s cash cow, has revealed consecutive falls in profits since it began disclosing earnings in 2019, piling pressure on government finances, as Riyadh pursues multibillion dollar projects to diversify the oil-reliant economy. “Aramco achieved a net income of US$49 billion in 2020,” the company said in a statement — down from US$88.2 billion in 2019. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hammered last year by the double