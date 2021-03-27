SOUTH KOREA
Consumer sentiment rises
Consumers this month turned optimistic for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck early last year, adding to signs that the economy is set for a strong rebound this year, the Bank of Korea said yesterday. The consumer sentiment index rose by 3.1 points to reach 100.5, the highest since January last year, the central bank said. The improved confidence comes as the country started to vaccinate its population late last month, while managing to keep its daily infection cases under 500 since the start of the month. The IMF said it is raising the outlook for the country to 3.6 percent from 3.1 percent in January, while Goldman Sachs and Barclays Bank Plc also revised up their forecasts this week.
ELECTRONICS
Vizio shares fall 9 percent
Smart-TV maker Vizio Holding Corp, backed by affiliates of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, fell 9 percent after its downsized initial public offering (IPO). Vizio’s shares opened trading on Thursday at US$17.50 after selling for US$21 in the IPO. The company and some of its investors sold 12.25 million shares on Wednesday to raise US$257 million, after marketing 15 million shares for US$21 to US$23. The shares closed at US$19.10 in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about US$3.5 billion. The Irvine, California-based company said it shipped 7.1 million smart TVs last year, a 20 percent increase over the previous year.
FOOD DELIVERY
Meituan warns of losses
Chinese food delivery company Meituan (美團) yesterday warned it might continue to post operating losses for several quarters after reporting its fastest pace of sales growth in a year, underscoring the cost of expanding into newer arenas like online groceries. Revenue climbed to a record 37.92 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared with the 36.8 billion yuan average forecast of analysts. The company swung to a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan, due to spending on new initiatives like community group buying. China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel business has benefited from a rebound in domestic travel, as the country succeeded in reining in the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales across Meituan’s business lines might continue to improve as COVID-19 is contained across most of China, Bloomberg Intelligence said.
AUTOMAKERS
NIO halts some production
Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc (蔚來汽車) is to temporarily halt production at one of its factories in Anhui Province because of a semiconductor shortage, it said yesterday, becoming the first high-profile Chinese automaker to succumb to a chip snarl that has silenced auto manufacturers’ factory lines globally. NIO’s JAC-NIO plant in the central provincial capital of Hefei is to cease operations for five working days from Monday, the company said in a statement. “The overall supply constraint of semiconductors has impacted the company’s production volume in March,” Shanghai-based NIO said. “The company expects to deliver approximately 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter, adjusted from previously released outlook of 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles.” NIO posted a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, a year after a government cash injection saved the company from bankruptcy.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Green energy investment is hot again in the US. To some, the new boom would raise the specter of the clean-tech bust that followed a streak of exuberance a decade ago. However, there are reasons to believe that this time the trend is no bubble or mirage. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was an explosion of investment in clean technology — renewable energy, plus other technologies to reduce carbon emissions. At first the money came largely from venture capitalists, but then the federal government stepped in and began providing cheap loans and subsidies. Then in 2011, solar manufacturer