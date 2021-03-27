World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Consumer sentiment rises

Consumers this month turned optimistic for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck early last year, adding to signs that the economy is set for a strong rebound this year, the Bank of Korea said yesterday. The consumer sentiment index rose by 3.1 points to reach 100.5, the highest since January last year, the central bank said. The improved confidence comes as the country started to vaccinate its population late last month, while managing to keep its daily infection cases under 500 since the start of the month. The IMF said it is raising the outlook for the country to 3.6 percent from 3.1 percent in January, while Goldman Sachs and Barclays Bank Plc also revised up their forecasts this week.

ELECTRONICS

Vizio shares fall 9 percent

Smart-TV maker Vizio Holding Corp, backed by affiliates of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, fell 9 percent after its downsized initial public offering (IPO). Vizio’s shares opened trading on Thursday at US$17.50 after selling for US$21 in the IPO. The company and some of its investors sold 12.25 million shares on Wednesday to raise US$257 million, after marketing 15 million shares for US$21 to US$23. The shares closed at US$19.10 in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about US$3.5 billion. The Irvine, California-based company said it shipped 7.1 million smart TVs last year, a 20 percent increase over the previous year.

FOOD DELIVERY

Meituan warns of losses

Chinese food delivery company Meituan (美團) yesterday warned it might continue to post operating losses for several quarters after reporting its fastest pace of sales growth in a year, underscoring the cost of expanding into newer arenas like online groceries. Revenue climbed to a record 37.92 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared with the 36.8 billion yuan average forecast of analysts. The company swung to a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan, due to spending on new initiatives like community group buying. China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel business has benefited from a rebound in domestic travel, as the country succeeded in reining in the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales across Meituan’s business lines might continue to improve as COVID-19 is contained across most of China, Bloomberg Intelligence said.

AUTOMAKERS

NIO halts some production

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc (蔚來汽車) is to temporarily halt production at one of its factories in Anhui Province because of a semiconductor shortage, it said yesterday, becoming the first high-profile Chinese automaker to succumb to a chip snarl that has silenced auto manufacturers’ factory lines globally. NIO’s JAC-NIO plant in the central provincial capital of Hefei is to cease operations for five working days from Monday, the company said in a statement. “The overall supply constraint of semiconductors has impacted the company’s production volume in March,” Shanghai-based NIO said. “The company expects to deliver approximately 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter, adjusted from previously released outlook of 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles.” NIO posted a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, a year after a government cash injection saved the company from bankruptcy.