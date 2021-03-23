Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and other Japanese automakers yesterday scrambled to assess the production impact of a fire at a Renesas Electronics Corp automotive chip plant that could aggravate a global semiconductor shortage.
“We are gathering information and trying to see if this will affect us or not,” a Honda spokesman said.
Other automakers, including Toyota and Nissan, said they too were assessing the situation.
Photo: Reuters
The effect on automakers could spread beyond Japan to other auto companies in Europe and the US, because Renesas has about a 30 percent global share of microcontroller unit chips used in vehicles.
Renesas said it would take at least a month to restart production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after an electrical fault caused machinery to catch fire on Friday and poured smoke into the clean room.
Two-thirds of production at the affected line is automotive chips. The Naka plant also has a 200mm wafer line, which has not been affected.
Concerns on the effects of the fire on production sent auto shares sliding, with the big three — Toyota, Honda and Nissan — closing down more than 3.3 percent.
Renesas shares tumbled as much as 5.5 percent and ended 4.9 percent lower. The benchmark TOPIX shed nearly 1 percent.
“It will probably take more than a month to return to normal supply. Given that, even Toyota will face very unstable production in April and May,” Tokai Tokyo Research Institute senior analyst Seiji Sugiura said. “I think Honda, Nissan and other makers will also be facing a difficult situation.”
Semiconductors such as those made by Renesas are used extensively in vehicles, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.
Nissan and Honda had already been forced to scale back production plans because of a chip shortage resulting from burgeoning demand from consumer electronic makers and an unexpected rebound in vehicle sales from a slump during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toyota, which ensured parts suppliers had enough stocks of chips, has fared better so far.
“It could take three months or even half a year for a full recovery,” said Akira Minamikawa, analyst at technology research company Omdia.
“This has happened when chip stockpiles are low, so the impact is going to be significant,” he added.
Renesas said that its customers, which are mostly automotive parts makers rather than the auto companies, would begin to see chip shipments fall in about a month.
The company declined to say which machine caught fire or which company made it.
The Japanese government promised help for the auto industry.
“We will firmly try to help the Naka factory achieve swift restoration by helping it quickly acquire alternative manufacturing equipment,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference yesterday.
The incident at the Naka facility came after an earthquake last month shut down production for three days and forced Renesas to further deplete chip stocks to keep up with orders.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told