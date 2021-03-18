E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) on Tuesday announced the construction of 10 satellite warehouses and a logistics center in southern Taiwan.
The infrastructure upgrades would help to lower costs and shorten shipping times for packages delivered to southern Taiwan, the company said at a media gathering.
“These new logistics upgrades will elevate our ability to deliver all across Taiwan,” Momo chairman Lin Chi-feng (林啟峰) said. “We anticipate the southern logistics center to begin operations in 2023.”
Photo: CNA
The firm launched its subsidiary Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流) in May last year so that it could operate its own fleet of delivery vehicles.
“We hope to increase the percentage of deliveries completed by Fu Sheng to 15 percent this year,” Lin said.
Northern Taiwan accounts for 60 percent of Momo’s orders, while central and southern Taiwan each account for 20 percent.
However, the company’s main logistics center and warehouse are in the north.
Packages destined for the south are dispatched from the northern logistics center, which is inefficient, the company said.
Momo has benefitted from the shift in consumer behavior driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, as consolidated revenue last year increased 29.65 percent year-on-year to reach a record NT$67.2 billion (US$2.37 billion) from NT$51.83 billion in 2019.
Thanks to improving operational efficiency and economies of scale, net profit last year increased 39.48 percent to NT$1.94 billion from NT$1.39 billion in 2019, with earnings per share rising from NT$9.95 to NT$13.87, company data showed.
On Tuesday, PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) announced that it would launch a share buyback program to reward employees, and proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.3 per share to shareholders, which would represent a payout ratio of 60.19 percent.
PChome Online said that its board of directors approved a plan to buy back 1.5 million shares, or 1.27 percent of its outstanding shares, on the open market for NT$60 to NT$100 per share from yesterday to May 16.
The company added that it plans to reward employees with the repurchased shares over the next five years.
The e-commerce company reported that net profit last year increased 55.63 percent to NT$252.79 million from NT$162.44 million in 2019, with earnings per share increasing to NT$2.16 from NT$1.39.
Revenue last year increased 12.82 percent to a record NT$43.87 billion from NT$38.88 billion in 2019, company data showed.
This year, the company said that it aims to increase its customer base by offering points-based incentives, and to expand offline channels, from large chains to small stores.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
‘THEY NEED THEM’: US demand for semiconductors has caused Taiwan’s large trade surplus with the US, rather than currency intervention, the central bank governor said A huge increase in foreign-exchange interventions could lead to the US labeling Taiwan a currency manipulator, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, but he added that the designation is unlikely to have any immediate negative impact on the nation’s export-dependent economy. “It is possible that Taiwan might be listed as a manipulator,” Yang told lawmakers in Taipei as he delivered a report. However, Yang said that the US’ criteria for labeling another economy a currency manipulator are no longer suitable, as the global economy has changed over the past year. Taiwan’s high-trade surplus with the US, one of the US Department
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention