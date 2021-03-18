Delta aims to maintain 10 percent market share

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) aims to maintain a 10 percent share of the global power and traction components market for electric vehicles (EVs) going forward, the company said at its 50th anniversary celebration in Taipei yesterday.

“The total addressable market for power and traction components in EVs is expected to reach US$33 billion by 2030,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. “We aim to capture 10 percent of that market.”

The market is currently estimated to be worth about US$3 billion a year, Cheng said.

Delta Electronics Inc chairman Yancey Hai, left, and chief executive officer Cheng Ping gesture at an event marking the company’s 50 anniversary at its headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Delta aims to maintain a 10 percent share of the global power and traction components market for electric vehicles going forward. Photo: CNA

This is the year that traditional vehicle makers are going all-in on EVs, Delta chairman Yancy Hai (海英俊) said.

“By 2030 many countries are no longer going to allow more cars with internal combustion engines. Even Toyota [Motor Corp], a company that has been conservative on EVs, is coming out with two or three new models,” Hai said.

Delta, the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, has long nurtured the market for EV charging stations, he said.

“A charging station is not just a charging station. It needs to be connected to infrastructure. It needs to be a part of the smart grid,” Hai said. “We can utilize cheap electricity at off-peak times to charge cars while the grid can also tap power from car batteries when demand is high.”

Many Taiwanese companies, including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), have made significant investments in the EV field.

Taiwan’s EV efforts are “still in the beginning stages,” Hai said, adding that he sees potential for a synergy between EVs and Taiwan’s traditional strength in information and communications technology (ICT) products.

“We are seeing a trend of more integration between software and hardware. This plays to Taiwan’s strengths because we are very strong in ICT,” he said.

In addition to the EV market, Delta plans to make inroads in the industrial automation, building automation and energy infrastructure markets, Cheng said.

“Delta is moving from an industrial brand to a commercial brand,” he said.

Asked whether Delta has been hit by chip and water shortages, Hai said that its chip supply remains normal, because it sent its orders to chip manufacturers very early, while the water shortage has also had little impact because most of its manufacturing facilities are not in Taiwan.

Delta recently announced that it has joined the RE 100 initiative, which would see the company transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

“I do not see a conflict between ESG [environmental, social and governance] and profits,” Hai said. “Look at our headquarters. We paid more for an energy-efficient building, but we recouped that cost in three years from the electricity saved.”

The company was founded in 1971 by now honorary chairman Bruce Cheng (鄭崇華) as a 15-person company manufacturing television components. It now has more than 80,000 employees and a market capitalization of NT$800 billion (US$28.27 billion.