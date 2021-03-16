IKEA to close Dunbei store next month, after 23 years

Staff writer, with CNA





Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26.

The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said.

People walk through an IKEA store in Sindian, New Taipei City, on Oct. 17 last year. The Swedish furniture retailer is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District, which it opened 23 years ago. Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE

Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said.

In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting people to visit the store one more time and relive their memories there, it said.

Although IKEA did not give a reason for closing the Dunbei location, there has been speculation that the decision was linked to the upcoming opening of a new outlet in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖).

Apart from the Dunbei store, IKEA has five other locations in Taiwan — one each in Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung, and two in New Taipei City.