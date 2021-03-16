Taiwanese video game developer Red Candle Games (赤燭遊戲) yesterday announced the launch of its own e-store to sell its games, including a horror game that has previously been dropped by a digital game distribution platform amid a boycott threat by Chinese Internet users.
The Taipei-based company announced on social media the opening of its e-store (shop.redcandlegames.com/en-US) where its two games — Detention (返校) and Devotion (還願) — are available for purchase in DRM-free format.
In the DRM-free format, a player can move the game folder and launch the game without Internet connection or third-party software.
Photo courtesy of Red Candle Games
“We hope to provide a direct and simple purchase channel for players who are interested in our games,” Red Candle said.
The launch came three months after Polish-based GOG.com walked back an earlier decision to sell Devotion on its store, following boycott threats from Chinese gamers due to hidden content in the game that mocks Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
Devotion was originally released on Steam, another digital game distribution platform, in February 2019 to widespread praise for its setting — an abandoned apartment complex in 1980s Taiwan that created a psychological horror adventure.
However, some players discovered a Taoist talisman decorating a wall in the game containing the words “Xi Jinping Winnie the Pooh” in Chinese characters — a reference to an Internet meme that compares the Chinese leader to the popular cartoon character.
Also on the talisman were the characters nemabaqi (呢嘛叭唭), a phrase that has the same pronunciation as “Your mother is a moron” in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese).
Following the discovery, Devotion was quickly delisted from Steam, and the game’s Chinese publisher, Indievent, distanced itself from Red Candle Games.
Red Candle issued an apology at the time, explaining the reference as being caused by “technical issues” and promising that its team would ensure no other “unintended materials” were inserted into the game so that it could soon return to the platform.
Devotion was never re-released on Steam. Two years after Devotion was removed from Steam, GOG.com announced that the game would go on sale on its platform starting on Dec. 18 last year.
However, amid threats of boycotts from Chinese players, GOG.com retracted the announcement just six hours after its publication.
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first
The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) yesterday said that it has tapped a former senior US diplomat to be its new president to strengthen relations between member companies, and the governments of Taiwan and the US. Andrew Wylegala has longstanding experience in international trade, and investment promotion and policy, notably as a US senior foreign service officer, AmCham Taiwan said in a statement, adding that he reached the rank of minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US embassy in Tokyo. “We are excited that Wylegala will be joining AmCham Taiwan and look forward to working with him on