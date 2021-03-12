A Taiwanese airline and travel agency yesterday announced that they are offering tours to complete Matsu (媽祖) pilgrimages by air, as part of efforts to revive the domestic travel market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 9, five flights would each take six Matsu statues and 180 people over Taiwan to pray for the country’s fortunes, Chung Hsing Travel Service Co (創新旅行社) chairman Ringo Lee (李奇嶽) said.
The fights, offered by Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航), are to depart from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, head eastward and then southward, then they fly over Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu before returning to Taoyuan, Lee said.
Photo: CNA
During the three-and-a-half-hour airborne pilgrimage, passengers would be able to pay tribute to the sea goddess Matsu, one of the most popular deities in Taiwan, he said.
“There will be a ceremony onboard to pray for good luck for Taiwan, particularly amid the challenges of COVID-19 and the country’s water shortages,” said Lee, who initiated the campaign.
He said the idea came to him as he grew up in Penghu, worshipping Matsu.
The annual Matsu pilgrimage — the largest religious procession in Taiwan — usually takes the form of a parade on Taiwan proper and a sea cruise to Penghu, but there is no reason that a new format cannot be introduced, in an attempt to boost the travel market, Lee said.
“The time is just about right, and I do not think it will happen again, because people will not find that much joy in taking a fight to nowhere once Taiwan reopens its borders,” he said.
About 12 renowned temples in Taiwan, including Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), Fengtian Temple (奉天宮) in Chiayi County’s Singang Township (新港) and Chi Tien Temple (啟天宮) in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), have signed up for the air pilgrimage, Lee said.
Due to strict aviation laws, most of the religious rituals would be held in the airport lounge before departure, he added.
The Matsu pilgrimage flights on May 9 cost NT$5,988 per person, he said.
