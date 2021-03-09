Hiyes International revenue more than doubles on demand in Hsinchu, Tainan

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Hiyes International Co (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, on Friday said its revenue last month more than doubled from a year earlier to NT$478 million (US$16.89 million), driven mainly by demand for housing in Hsinchu and Tainan.

The monthly figure was the second-highest next only to December last year’s NT$536 million, Hiyes said in a statement.

Cumulative revenue for the first two months of this year surged 133.93 percent year-on-year to NT$808 million, affirming a solid recovery after excluding the holiday effect, the company said.

A taxi drives past a building displaying real-estate advertisements in Taoyuan on June 27 last year. Photo: Hsieh Wu-hsiung, Taipei Times

Demand for new housing is strong near technology clusters in Hsinchu and Tainan, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) has announced plans to build new foundries to make advanced chips, Hiyes said.

The capacity expansion plans are creating new well-paid jobs, and attracting retail stores and real-estate developers to take advantage of the need for new housing, it said.

Stable economic growth also lends support to the property market, boosting demand for housing in New Taipei City, Taipei and Kaohsiung.

The first quarter, normally the low season for the housing market, might fare well this time around, Hiyes said.

It said business would continue to pick up in central and southern Taiwan partly on the back of local companies shifting manufacturing facilities home from overseas amid a global technology supply chain realignment.