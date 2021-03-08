Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) has upgraded the outlook for Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC, 台北金融大樓), which operates Taipei 101, from “negative” to “stable,” due to recovering revenue at its shopping mall, the ratings firm said on Friday.
Taiwan Ratings also cited stable office rent income as a favorable factor as it issued a “twAA-/twA-1+” credit rating for TFCC.
“A benign COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan has limited the potential downside risk from the pandemic on domestic consumption power,” Taiwan Ratings, the local arm of S&P Global Ratings, said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the propensity of local consumers to increase their budget for domestic consumption to replace their spending overseas amid travel restrictions could continue to fuel domestic consumption in 2021 and 2022.”
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The 101 shopping mall has benefited from a comprehensive brand selection, which has been adjusted to cater to customers’ preferences and has enhanced its ability to fill the revenue void left by an absence of foreign tourists amid border controls, Taiwan Ratings said.
TFCC’s revenue comes primarily from the shopping mall, office rent and its Taipei 101 observation deck, the ratings agency said.
Office rents at Taipei 101 have increased slightly and demand is expected to remain stable over the next year or two, which would mean steady income for TFCC, it said.
However, income from the observation deck would remain sluggish for at least another year, as international tourism is still slow and uncertain, it said.
“We now do not expect to see recovery in the observation deck business until at least the fourth quarter of 2021, given the number of inbound tourists is unlikely to rebound significantly before then,” Taiwan Ratings said, citing uncertainty over the global pace of vaccinations and the relaxation of quarantine rules.
TFCC’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would rise at an annual rate of 4 to 7 percent this year and continue to recover next year amid an expected return of foreign tourists, compared with an EBITDA of NT$3.3 billion (US$116.71 million) as of September last year, the ratings agency said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state