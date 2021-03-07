There are few more eloquent expressions of faltering Russian living standards than the rise and rise of discount retailer Fix Price Group Ltd, set to begin trading in London and Moscow. An equity value of US$8.3 billion assumes sizeable ongoing appetite for cheap detergent and affordable cosmetics. It says everything that Russia’s hottest initial public offering (IPO) in years is a dollar-store chain.
A pioneer with snazzy technology to manage inventories and product selection, Fix Price has plenty going for it and a raft of big-name backers, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, BlackRock Inc and the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore and Qatar.
On Friday, the company priced its global depositary receipts at the top of its expected range. Assuming it grows roughly in line with its market segment this year, the valuation would be not far off 30 times this year’s earnings.
That places Fix Price closer to Poland’s fast-growing, rural-focused chain Dino Polska SA than to local retailers, such as supermarket owner X5 Retail Group NV, or even US giants Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc.
Cheap-and-cheerful is not a new phenomenon in retail. German discounters Aldi Einkauf GmbH and Lidl GmbH stormed Europe’s grocery market in the 1990s. In the US, the likes of giant Sears Holdings Corp struggled after the last recession, but tills are ringing at purveyors of bargains to lower-income households.
Dollar General’s chief executive officer put it best: The economy just keeps creating more of their core customer.
His company is valued today at more than US$40 billion, more than nine times storied chain Macy’s Inc.
Investors are betting Fix Price, with its array of goods for less than 249 rubles (US$3.35), would benefit from a stagnant economic backdrop. Russian households have not recovered from the economic crisis of 2014, and real disposable incomes fell 3.5 percent last year.
More importantly, consumers feel poorer as prices of staples climb: In January, 53 percent of Russians surveyed by NielsenIQ reported being financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, double the rate in September last year. Even among those not hit, 16 percent said they were trying to make their money stretch further.
The country’s economy held up better than expected last year, contracting 3.1 percent.
However, even with some income and job support, households bore the bulk of the pandemic’s financial pain, and not all of that shows up in official statistics.
Russia’s unemployment rate is back below 6 percent, but that does not capture reductions in working hours and pay, nor what has likely been a significant dent in informal work.
As more people buy in bulk and flock to discounters, Fix Price has expanded its network by more than two-thirds since the end of 2017 to more than 4,000 stores. It last year posted an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of just more than 19 percent, well above local supermarket peers. A focus on non-food items and an investment-light model means profitability should remain strong.
However, competition is heating up from online rivals and traditional retailers such as X5 Retail.
Figures in the IPO prospectus indicate Fix Price has a 93 percent share of its retail segment, described as variety value stores, but there is no guarantee that will stick. Maintaining the rate of top-line growth implies continued store expansion, which might not be sustainable.
Whatever happens at the stock’s debut, Fix Price is worth watching for what it says about Russia’s squeezed consumers. It might become a bellwether much like Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo stores were in Japan for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s stimulus effort.
Economists cheered rising prices and worried when discounts, like the ones announced on Thursday, began to pile up. Fix Price’s fortunes might well be inversely proportionate to Russia’s own.
Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering commodities and environmental, social and governance issues. Previously, she was an associate editor for Reuters Breakingviews, and editor and correspondent for Reuters in Singapore, India, the UK, Italy and Russia.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state