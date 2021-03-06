At the end of last year, the nation’s 15 financial conglomerates saw their combined foreign exposure rise 2.1 percent to NT$20.89 trillion (US$738.79 billion at the current exchange rate) from NT$20.46 trillion in the third quarter, as they increased overseas equity investments amid bull markets, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed.
Exposure — lending and investment — is a gauge of the firms’ financial risk, the commission said.
Overseas investment for the firms expanded 3.11 percent quarterly to NT$16.21 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year, while their unrealized gains stood at NT$284 billion, up 51 percent from a quarter earlier, FSC data showed.
The firms’ investment in the US, the largest market in terms of overseas investment, grew by NT$183 billion quarter-on-quarter to NT$5.75 trillion — the largest increase among all markets — while their unrealized gains jumped 42.5 percent to NT$145 billion, which could be attributed to US stock markets’ booming fourth quarter, the data showed.
The firms increased their investment in China by NT$142 billion to NT$1.59 trillion, the second-largest rise, while their unrealized losses improved from NT$9.2 billion in the third quarter to NT$1 billion at the end of last year, the data showed.
On a quarterly basis, their investment in South Korea increased by NT$76 billion, while investment in Australia grew by NT$35 billion and in Japan by NT$18 billion, the data showed.
Despite the political unrest in Hong Kong, the conglomerates boosted their investment in the financial hub by NT$10 billion to NT$324 billion, the data showed.
By comparison, the firms’ combined lending in overseas markets fell NT$105 billion quarterly, or 2.8 percent, to NT$3.39 trillion, which could be attributed to cautiousness on the part of their banking units after many of them had seen loans turn sour in markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong.
Among the top 10 markets — the US, China, the UK, Hong Kong, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and the United Arab Emirates — lending by the firms fell in all 10, except for Australia, Canada and South Korea, the data showed.
China remained the firms’ largest lending market, with combined lending of NT$637 billion, down 4.5 percent from the third quarter, while lending in Hong Kong, the No. 2 market, fell 2.2 percent to NT$530 billion, the data showed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state