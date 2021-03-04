Softbank Group Corp founder Masayoshi Son has come to dominate Silicon Valley and his company is increasingly dominating the Japanese markets, with Softbank rising to become the largest-weighted stock on the country’s TOPIX index.
Softbank pulled ahead of Toyota Motor Corp on the benchmark gauge last week, and sat as the highest weighting, albeit by a fraction, when the market closed yesterday.
That has ended an almost 13-year streak for the automaker as the largest stock on the index, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
The change is further evidence of Softbank’s winning run. While Toyota trades changed little this year, Softbank stock is up more than 30 percent, rallying past a two-decade-old record, backed by a surging stock market which has lifted the value of its portfolio companies.
Meanwhile, Toyota has been affected by production outages due to earthquakes in Japan and freezing temperatures in the US, concerns over the global semiconductor shortage, and fears that it might lose out in the red-hot electric vehicle market.
“It’s good news for the Japanese equity market, which has traditionally been dominated by manufacturers that have very low valuation,” Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co senior executive officer Mitsushige Akino said. “If Toyota continued to remain the top weight, then there’s a limit to how high the index can go. It’s a historic turning point.”
Shares of Softbank rose 2.1 percent yesterday, beating a 0.5 percent gain in the TOPIX gauge and a 0.6 percent advance in Toyota’s stock.
Another reason for Softbank’s dominance is the makeup of the TOPIX. The index is weighted by market value, where Toyota still dominates. However, that value is adjusted by a “free-float weight ratio,” based on the number of shares available to be traded in the market.
The opaque measurement ignores stock that is locked up by major shareholders, treasury stock or cross-shareholdings held by units or firms with business dealings.
A review in January trimmed Toyota’s ratio to 50 percent from more than 55 percent, with SMBC Nikko Securities Inc chief quantitative analyst Keiichi Ito saying that Toyota is affected by its vast series of cross-shareholdings.
Softbank has a ratio of 60 percent.
Softbank’s dominance in Japan’s markets is becoming more pronounced. It is the second-largest weighting on the Nikkei 225 after Fast Retailing Co, as well as the second-most valuable company in the country by market value.
“Changing times demand different companies,” Ito said.
With Toyota having lost its crown as the world’s most valuable automaker to Tesla Inc last year, it might soon discover that Softbank outranks it in Japan.
While Softbank’s market value trails Toyota’s ￥25.9 trillion (US$242 billion) valuation by about ￥4 trillion, that gap has in the past year narrowed by more than two-thirds.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way