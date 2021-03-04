Mortgages controlled by domestic banks rose NT$62.8 billion (US$2.22 billion) from a month earlier to NT$8.8 trillion at the end of January, the smallest increase in six months, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday.
From August to December last year, monthly increases ranged between NT$65 billion and NT$91 billion, commission data showed.
The commission attributed the slowdown to the central bank’s implementation of selective credit controls in December last year.
Mortgage growth did not slow that month, as the central bank allowed lenders to comply with previous loan-to-value requirements for mortgages approved before Dec. 8, it said.
January was the first month that fully reflected the effects of the credit controls, it said.
The new measures include capping the loan-to-value ratio at 60 percent for housing loans granted to corporate buyers for their first property and at 50 percent for their second, while the limit on the ratio for an individuals’ third property is 60 percent.
Non-performing housing loans totaled NT$9.7 billion at the end of January, down from NT$9.8 billion a month earlier, while the non-performing ratio remained flat at 0.12 percent, the data showed.
The commission said that by the end of this month it would complete a special examination of the nation’s top 10 lenders to determine whether they are exercising solid risk management.
Construction loans by local banks, which indicate confidence in the construction sector, grew at a slower pace in January, expanding by NT$40.7 billion from a month earlier, the smallest gain over the past three months, the data showed.
Non-performing construction loans fell from NT$4.2 billion a month earlier to NT$4.1 billion at the end of January, while the non-performing loan ratio was flat at 0.15 percent, the data showed.
The ratio has fallen from a 27-month high of 0.23 percent in October last year as state-run Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀) has written off a bad loan of NT$3.27 billion to a construction firm operated by former Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (遠東航空) chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維), the commission said.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way