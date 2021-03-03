The nation’s new car sales edged down 0.64 percent annually to 27,174 units last month, online market researcher U-Car.com said in a report yesterday.
On a monthly basis, sales dropped 46.89 percent from 51,170 units.
During the first two months of this year, new car sales grew 17.4 percent annually to 78,353 units, the report said.
Photo courtesy of Honda Taiwan Co
Imported car vendors outperformed the overall auto market last month, thanks to the arrival of new vehicles, it said.
Mazda Motor Taiwan (馬自達) saw its sales surge 59.8 percent to 1,579 units last month. That was the biggest expansion among imported car vendors and enabled the company to take a market share of 5.8 percent.
Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd’s (台灣賓士) sales grew 23.1 percent to 2,325 units, boosting the luxury vehicle importer’s market share to 8.6 percent from 6.2 percent in January.
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles, sold 7,718 vehicles last month, down 12 percent from a year earlier and 61 percent from January.
The decline brought Hotai’s market share down to 28.4 percent, compared with 39 percent a month earlier.
However, the Toyota Corolla Cross remained the best-selling vehicle last month with 2,205 units sold, followed by the Honda CR-V with 1,402 units and the Toyota RAV4 with 1,214 units, the report said.
Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產) reported sales of 2,154 units last month and a market share of 6.9 percent, Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) posted sales of 1,779 units and a 6.5 percent market share, and Ford Lio Ho Motor Co’s (福特六和) sales grew 29.4 percent to 1,630 units for a market share of 6 percent, it said.
As global auto supply chains continue to face a shortage of key components, particularly auto chips, securing components has become a major concern for automakers and distributors, U-Car said.
