Tatung and Tangeng ink deal over electric vehicles

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Tatung Co (大同) yesterday signed a supply contract with Tangeng Advanced Vehicles Co (唐榮車輛), paving the way for the firms to deepen their partnership as they seek a share of the global electric vehicle market.

Tatung is to supply 100 high-efficiency power systems for electric buses to Tangeng, Tatung said in a statement.

The power systems include motors and driving components, it said.

From left, Tangeng Advanced Vehicles Co chairman Jonathan Ho, Tatung Co chairman Lu Ming-kuang and Tatung executive vice president Tai Feng-shu attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The first batch of 10 power systems would be delivered for a testing project, it said.

A deal between Tatung, Tangeng and SF-eBus (四方電巴) has been struck, with a three-month project to test buses on a loop line in Tunghai University in Taichung next quarter, the statement said.

Tangeng is the nation’s biggest supplier of railway multiple units and commercial vehicles, including buses and trucks.

A successful test would lead to phase 2 of the Tatung-Tangeng partnership, as they are targeting overseas markets such as India and Thailand to promote their electric vehicle platforms under a Made in Tatung brand, the statement said.

This is the latest diversification by Tatung, which has been supplying motors for a wide range of applications over the past 70 years.

More than 46 percent of the company’s NT$35.38 billion (US$1.25 billion) in revenue in 2019 came from its electronics businesses.

Three years ago, Tatung began outlaying resources to develop electric motors and power systems in collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute.

The company rolled out its first electric vehicle motor in January.

Tatung expects many business opportunities at home, as the government plans to replace 16,000 diesel-fueled buses with electric buses within 10 years, media reports said yesterday.