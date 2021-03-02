Taiwan’s export processing zones last year generated NT$400 billion (US$14.13 billion) in production value and are aiming for 5 percent annual growth this year after they are renamed, the Export Processing Zone Administration (EPZA) said.
On March 28, the export processing zones, which fall under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, would be renamed science and technology industrial park zones, in accordance with an amendment made late last year to the Statute for the Establishment and Administration of Export Processing Zone (加工出口區設置管理條例).
After the name change, the industrial park zones would prioritize smart upgrades, talent cultivation and business matchmaking on digital platforms, which would be funded with NT$100 million from the government, EPZA Deputy Director-General Liu Chi-chuan (劉繼傳) said.
Photo: CNA
INTANGIBLE RESOURCES
Intangible resources would also be poured into the industrial park zones to help companies transform and upgrade, Liu said.
As for the distinction between the economics ministry’s industrial park zones and the Ministry of Science and Technology’s science park zones, Liu said that the former are dedicated mainly to mass production, while the latter engage in production, development and research.
To boost production value in the industrial parks by at least an annual 5 percent this year, the ministry plans to expand the zones in Pingtung County and Kaohsiung to attract more private investments, he said.
Taiwan has 10 industrial park zones in Taichung, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, spread over 530.3 hectares.
The Taichung parks host mainly companies in the optical, electronics, flat-panel display, software and digital content industries, while the Kaohsiung parks are home to semiconductor, optoelectronics, logistics, software and digital content companies.
Most of the businesses in the Pingtung park zone are water treatment plants and electric motor manufacturers.
