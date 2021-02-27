Quanta planning NT$910m expansion in Thailand

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is to invest NT$910 million (US$32.15 million) to expand capacity in Thailand through its subsidiary QMB Co, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday.

The investment is part of Quanta’s NT$2 billion Thai expansion plans, which it announced in a regulatory filing in November last year.

QMB was established in 2019 as a part of Quanta’s efforts to exit China amid a US-China trade dispute.

Quanta Computer Inc chairman Barry Lam speaks at a meeting of the AI on Chip Taiwan Alliance in Taipei on Sept. 21 last year. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

In an investors’ conference call, Quanta chairman Barry Lam (林百里) described the move to Thailand as a “must.”

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, Quanta entered into a contract with Cheer You Construction Thailand (啟宇營造).

The money would be used for materials and construction of factory facilities for “expanding production capacity, it said.

Quanta’s board approved the plan the same day, it said.

Quanta is the world’s biggest contract notebook computer maker, although Lam told an investors’ conference in November last year that the company is expanding its business into new technologies, such as robotic arms, artificial intelligence testing equipment and driverless vehicles.

In addition to investing in Thailand, Quanta has continued to expand its Taiwanese production capacity.

Chinese-language online news outlet cnYES.com reported that Quanta has completed a third production building across the road from its headquarters in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) to produce servers and other high value-added products starting from the second quarter of this year.